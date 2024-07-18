Britney Spears Tells Osbourne Family To 'F**k Off' After Ozzy Called Her Dancing 'Sad' On Recent Podcast

Singer Britney Spears criticized rocker Ozzy Osbourne and his family's remarks about the dance videos she regularly posts on social media.

Taking to Instagram, she declared her intention to "tell the Osbourne family, who is the most boring family known to mankind, to kindly f**k off!!!"

Spears took issue with comments made on the July 16 episode of The Osbournes Podcast. The former Black Sabbath frontman said he was "fed up with seeing poor old Britney Spears [dancing]. Every f**king day."

He added:

"You know, it's sad. Very, very sad."

Osborne's daughter Kelly replied that she feels "sorry" for Spears while his son Jack said Spears is "very sad indeed." Similarly, his wife, Sharon Osbourne, referred to Spears as a "poor thing."

Spears later asked her fans if they had ever seen the 2001 romantic comedySerendipity starring Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack. She expressed her admiration for Beckinsale and noted that people were being "incredibly cruel" by suggesting the 50-year-old actress should share "more age-appropriate content."

She said:



"[Beckinsale is] in her fifties and I thought it was pretty bada** how she responded with a mini bow in her hair looking literally 4 years old!! Not as bad as some of my comments saying it's sad that I'm as old as I am and dancing every single day on my IG!!!"

"Number 1) I hardly ever dance ... and Number 2) I'm not poor at all!!! I have more ligature in my left toe than any grown man or woman on earth!!! If you don't believe me ... how long do you think I should keep this going for??? In my transparent opinion, wealth and health ... isn't relied solely on cash in your bank account which I have lots of that too ..."

"It relies on my quest in my own f**king interest in how I demonstrate and serve back these wise a**holes just as Kate did!! I taught dance class last week to a couple of teenagers ... a lot of the kids were too thin and some were too big."

"I know what it's like to be judged so it's a ridiculous and stupid subject initially but I think it's important to HELP EACH OTHER and invite each other to places that help our souls grow!!! It's good to see others doing panting class ... dance class ... what have you seen lately???"

She added:



"What are you gonna do to help someone out and bring their dreams to life besides being like me and Kate's haters saying we're too old or don't have appropriate content??? Do you think perhaps they might be offended by what they see??? Would a condescending approach to be better like inviting those exact people to my class and let them see how my students are nourishing and living their lives???!!!"

"It's good for the soul yet frankly it's not condescending AT ALL IT'S BEING ..... a Smart a** and damn those are usually pretty attractive!!! on the flip side, there are actually people that do help others out that mean well and don't embarrass or demoralize another!!!"

"I personally believe that being vulnerable enough to ask someone for inspiration or help is incredibly beautiful ... but ironically in the world we live with how incredibly cruel people can be you have to be extremely careful who you allow in your circle and your heart!!"

She concluded with the following message to the Osbournes:



"I'm gonna do a photoshoot with Kate and tell the Osborne [sic] family who is the most boring family to mankind to kindly f**k off!!!"

You can see her post below.

Spears' remarks soon went viral, exposing the Osbournes to significant criticism.









Later, Spears shared a video of herself doing what she loves to do: dance.



Osborne's comments prompted Cracked writer Keegan Kelly to observe that the Osbourne's family podcast "is a crazy train that makes the most nonsensical stops at different pop-culture topics, but the latest (or months-oldest) viral trend that has the Prince of Darkness barking at the moon will have most metalheads scratching their noggins."



Kelly said Osbourne is "possibly unaware that Spears’ controversial and involuntary conservatorship ended in 2021 and that her father Jaime and his managerial team could no longer compel the pop star to perform onstage or on Instagram."

Moreover, Kelly said that despite what Osbourne said on the podcast, "Spears seems to be doing just fine in her post-conservatorship, post-divorce public life."