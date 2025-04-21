Skip to content

Woman Who Survived Parkland And FSU Shootings Speaks Out In Heartbreaking Interview​

Haley Joel Osment Apologizes For Hurling Antisemitic Slurs At Officer During Arrest

Haley Joel Osment
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Sixth Sense star said he's "absolutely horrified" after he hurled antisemitic slurs at an officer while he was being arrested at a ski resort in California earlier this month.

Haley Joel Osment might not see "dead people" anymore, but he is seeing the error of his ways, according to his apology after using racial slurs during his arrest at the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area in early April.

On April 8, 2025, Mono County police arrested Osment for exhibiting "unruly conduct," which included public intoxication and possession of cocaine. He was arrested outside The Mill, which is one of the lodges at the resort.

Much more concerning than the arrest, however, were Osment's racial slurs directed at the police officers.

While being directed into the police car, the 37-year-old actor was caught saying:

"I've been kidnapped by a f**king Nazi."

In the process of being arrested, Osment almost lost his pants and repeatedly said he was an "American."

Minutes later, he called a police officer a four-letter antisemitic term.

Osment's actions may have been provoked by his recent losses. Like many others, he and most of his family lost their homes during the California wildfires in Altadena.

At the time, Osment's sister, Emily, shared online:

"Thank you to everyone that has reached out to my family in the wake of the fires."
"Devastated for my mother and my father and my brother who lost their homes in the Altadena fire."
"We will rebuild. We are so strong, even stronger than we could ever imagine."

In a public apology, Osment wrote:

"I'm absolutely horrified by my behavior. Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner."
"The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place."
"But that's no excuse for using this disgusting word."
"From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts. What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage. I've let the Jewish community down, and it devastates me."
"I don't ask for anyone's forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake."

The only other criminal charge in Osment's name was a charge of drunk driving in 2006, which he accepted without contest and paid all related fines. It seems like the actor is one to accept responsibility for his actions, rather than looking for ways to explain away possible accountability.

While that does not fix what is broken, it leaves us with a little hope that he will do his best to do better.

Osment is scheduled be arraigned on June 7, 2025.

