Haley Joel Osment Apologizes For Hurling Antisemitic Slurs At Officer During Arrest

Haley Joel Osment might not see "dead people" anymore, but he is seeing the error of his ways, according to his apology after using racial slurs during his arrest at the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area in early April.
On April 8, 2025, Mono County police arrested Osment for exhibiting "unruly conduct," which included public intoxication and possession of cocaine. He was arrested outside The Mill, which is one of the lodges at the resort.
Much more concerning than the arrest, however, were Osment's racial slurs directed at the police officers.
While being directed into the police car, the 37-year-old actor was caught saying:
"I've been kidnapped by a f**king Nazi."
In the process of being arrested, Osment almost lost his pants and repeatedly said he was an "American."
Minutes later, he called a police officer a four-letter antisemitic term.
Fans of Haley Joel Osment were deeply offended and disappointed by the incident.
Man, what happened to this guy?
— Scott Choppin | RED Strategy + Problem Solving (@ScottChoppin) April 18, 2025
He was just a innocent little kid some time ago !
— Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) April 18, 2025
He has sunk a long way down from his Sixth Sense days!
— Cali Mama Patriot (@gma_here) April 18, 2025
So he’s the same idiot as he plays in the Entourage movie in real life.
— Mason Kidd (@kidd_mason4) April 18, 2025
Sad to see . He needs help. Often child actors don't fare so well. Many of didn't have story book childhoods & claim abuse happened at home or the Hollywood studios.
— Janet L. Hester (@PatriotWoman454) April 20, 2025
Osment's actions may have been provoked by his recent losses. Like many others, he and most of his family lost their homes during the California wildfires in Altadena.
At the time, Osment's sister, Emily, shared online:
"Thank you to everyone that has reached out to my family in the wake of the fires."
"Devastated for my mother and my father and my brother who lost their homes in the Altadena fire."
"We will rebuild. We are so strong, even stronger than we could ever imagine."
In a public apology, Osment wrote:
"I'm absolutely horrified by my behavior. Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner."
"The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place."
"But that's no excuse for using this disgusting word."
"From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts. What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage. I've let the Jewish community down, and it devastates me."
"I don't ask for anyone's forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake."
Some onlookers chose to give Osment the benefit of the doubt.
my heart goes out to Haley Joel Osment. no one knows what someone’s been carrying, especially after something as devastating as losing a home in the fires. i really hope he has people around him and finds peace and support right now. 💛
— Oath (@oathjpg) April 17, 2025
He was arrested for intoxication while skiing and yelled anti Jewish slurs at the police while he was being arrested. It’s definitely not a good look, but it’s sad because he lost his house to the LA fires and is probably going through a lot.
— ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) April 19, 2025
My heart goes out to Haley Joel Osment.
Losing a home in the fires and being in a replacement home situation is devastating having so much to go through. I really hope he’ll be okay and has much people around him to support
— Island | UltimaWielder (@ArtemaSeeker) April 17, 2025
I'm not mad or hate Haley. He was a big part of my childhood. I'm just heartbroken but I willing to forgive but he's needs to earn the respect back
— Theartistjoint 37 (@theartistjoint) April 19, 2025
If he grows/does better in life both in health and general quality, and Twitter/online STILL tries dragging him for what was done? Then it's virtue signaling and bad faith posting for attention & likes.
I'm choosing to believe things can start looking up for him. Here's hoping.
— Brandon Olson (@Clandon_V6) April 19, 2025
The only other criminal charge in Osment's name was a charge of drunk driving in 2006, which he accepted without contest and paid all related fines. It seems like the actor is one to accept responsibility for his actions, rather than looking for ways to explain away possible accountability.
While that does not fix what is broken, it leaves us with a little hope that he will do his best to do better.
Osment is scheduled be arraigned on June 7, 2025.