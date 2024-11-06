MTG Roasted For Delusional Post Celebrating Trump's Election Win

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) spent election night at Mar-a-Lago. The conspiracy theory-embracing, QAnon-spouting, MAGA ride-or-die Representative was reelected to her third term in Congress.
Enjoying her own hat trick, MTG decided to celebrate with a post about someone else's three-peat.
But instead of congratulating her ally-turned-enemy Lauren Boebert for winning in her new, redder congressional district in Colorado, MTG trotted out the repeatedly debunked Big Lie about Donald Trump's 2020 election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden.
Taking to Elon Musk's X, she posted a photo with the caption:
"Donald Trump has just been elected President for a THIRD time."
You can see her post here:
Fellow conspiracy theorist Roseanne Barr cosigned on The Big Lie in response.
But others were quick to correct her error.
While all counts haven't concluded, voter turnout is reportedly down from 2020 with all indications that it was self-identified liberals and progressives that skipped voting contributing more to Trump's projected win than support from new voters.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Republicans are expected to control the White House and Senate with the House of Representatives still undecided.