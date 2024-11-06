Skip to content

Mary Trump's Somber Message After Uncle's Election Win Is All Of Us

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MTG Roasted For Delusional Post Celebrating Trump's Election Win

Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene posts photo of herself celebrating Trump's win with a 'Big Lie' caption twist.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotNov 06, 2024
Amelia Mavis Christnot
Amelia is an Oglala Lakota, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Metis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.
See Full Bio

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) spent election night at Mar-a-Lago. The conspiracy theory-embracing, QAnon-spouting, MAGA ride-or-die Representative was reelected to her third term in Congress.

Enjoying her own hat trick, MTG decided to celebrate with a post about someone else's three-peat.

But instead of congratulating her ally-turned-enemy Lauren Boebert for winning in her new, redder congressional district in Colorado, MTG trotted out the repeatedly debunked Big Lie about Donald Trump's 2020 election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden.

Taking to Elon Musk's X, she posted a photo with the caption:

"Donald Trump has just been elected President for a THIRD time."

You can see her post here:

Fellow conspiracy theorist Roseanne Barr cosigned on The Big Lie in response.

But others were quick to correct her error.




@mtgreenee/X


@mtgreenee/X


@mtgreenee/X



While all counts haven't concluded, voter turnout is reportedly down from 2020 with all indications that it was self-identified liberals and progressives that skipped voting contributing more to Trump's projected win than support from new voters.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Republicans are expected to control the White House and Senate with the House of Representatives still undecided.

Latest News

More from News/2024-election

Robert O'Neill
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

Former Navy SEAL Roasted For Claiming Male Gen Z Harris Voters Would Be His 'Concubines'

Former Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill is regarded by many as an American hero, as he's credited as the man who took out Osama bin Laden in 2011 (though this is disputed by some of his former colleagues).

Since then he's been a vocal and outspoken supporter of Republican candidates on social media and started a podcast called "The Operator," but has mostly flown under the radar in left-wing circles.

Keep ReadingShow less
Quincy Jones
Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix)

Oprah And Steven Spielberg Lead Celebrity Tributes To Late Music Icon Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones was a legend in the entertainment industry, and his death over the weekend prompted an outpouring of tributes from musicians, actors, celebrities and others whose lives he influenced. He was 91.

People whose careers he influenced or started took to social media to share special memories of the industry giant, as well as to honor him for his immense talent and his contributions to the arts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tucker Carlson
War Room/Real America's Voice

Tucker Carlson Claims Uptick In Hurricanes Is Actually Caused By Abortion In Bonkers Rant

Former Fox News host and MAGA-devotee Tucker Carlson had another wild rant on a recent podcast.

Carlson, whose fall from Fox News has led him into even more partisan media, was on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast with a new theory. He claimed the increase of hurricane activity was not, in fact, caused by global warming, but by abortion.

Keep ReadingShow less
Josh Seiter; Victoria Scone
@josh_seiter/X, Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Reality Star Rages Over Cervical Screening Ad With 'Man In Costume'—Except She's A Cis Woman

Former Bachelorette contestant Josh Seiter railed against the National Health Service's cancer screening ad for using "a man in costume."

However, the person featured in the NHS ad was not a man, but none other than RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Victoria Scone, a cisgender woman.

Keep ReadingShow less
Black and white photo of a woman grasping a man's hand. Her diamond engagement is prominent.
Photo by Shelby Deeter on Unsplash

People Share The Signs They Knew Their Relationship Was Over

Love can be a wonderful thing.

Some say... "love is all you need."

Keep ReadingShow less