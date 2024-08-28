Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Judge Lays Smackdown On 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Over Unreleased Wu-Tang Clan Album

Martin Shkreli
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After Shkreli made copies of the rap group's exclusive album 'Once Upon A Time In Shaolin,' a judge ruled that he violated the original purchase agreement.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiAug 28, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Convicted financial fraudster Martin Shkreli was ordered by a New York federal judge to turn over all copies of rap group Wu-Tang Clan's exclusive album Once Upon A Time In Shaolin, also known as "the world's rarest album."

Shkreli was the co-founder and former CEO of pharmaceutical firms Retrophin and Turing Pharmaceuticals who served over six years in federal prison and was fined over 70 million dollars after being convicted of financial crimes.

He was nicknamed "Pharma Bro" following the controversy of Turing jacking the price of Daraprim to insurance companies from $13.50 to $750.00 per pill following the pharma company's acquisition of the antiparasitic drug's manufacturing license.

Shkreli was released from prison in 2022 after serving the majority of his seven-year sentence for financial crimes, which included lying to investors and defrauding them out of millions of dollars through two of his failed hedge funds.

In August 2015, Shkreli purchased the only existing hard copy of Wu-Tang Clan's seventh studio album, which was not available for downloading or streaming, for reportedly $2 million through Paddle8, an online auction house.

After Shkreli was convicted of securities fraud in March 2018, he was ordered to surrender his assets, including Once Upon A Time In Shaolin.

In July 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice sold the seized rap album to digital art company and cryptocurrency collective PleasrDAO, who endeavored to make the coveted project widely accessible.

However, when Shkreli broadcast snippets from the exclusive recording on the streaming platforms Periscope and Hitbox.tv, PleasrDAO sued Shkreli, accusing him of violating the forfeiture order by retaining the digital contents of the album and playing it publicly without permission, thereby diminishing the value of the record.


On Monday, Judge Pamela K. Chen issued an order to prevent Shkreli from possessing any and all contents of the album following her previous order to block Shkreli from streaming the album last month.





Shkreli's legal representative referred to the ongoing lawsuit in a statement that read:

“This order is merely a preliminary measure entered by the court to maintain the perceived status quo before any discovery occurs - the order has no bearing whatsoever on the final outcome of the case."

He has until the end of the week (August 30) to turn over all copies of Once Upon A Time In Shaolin to his lawyers.


Wu-Tang Clan spent six years creating just one hard copy of the 31-track Once Upon A Time In Shaolin, a project they deemed a piece of contemporary art.

The American hip-hop musical collective auctioned it off in 2015 under the condition the album would never be released publicly.

Latest News

More from Popular

Dad Shares Poignant Video After Interviewing Daughter On 1st Day Of School Every Year Since Kindergarten
@RayPetelinWx/Twitter

Dad Shares Poignant Video After Interviewing Daughter On 1st Day Of School Every Year Since Kindergarten

What a way to show the years go by! Pittsburgh meteorologist Ray Petelin interviewed his daughter Elizabeth every year on the first day of school, all the way from kindergarten to senior year of high school.

He recently shared a sweet video where he spliced together Elizabeth at various ages answering the same questions each year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Michael Keaton; Keaton as "Beetlejuice"
Warner Bros. Pictures

Beetlejuice And Michael Keaton Face Off In Hilariously Fiery 'Hot Ones' Parody

Michael Keaton and his alter ego Beetlejuice raised hell in a hilarious sketch to promote the upcoming film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to the 1988 fantasy horror comedyBeetlejuice.

Keaton, who is reprising his ghoulish character in the new film, participated in "Not Ones," a parody of the YouTube channel Hot Ones, in which celebrities test their limits by trying a succession of increasingly hot sauces, usually on chicken wings, while answering interview questions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Jesse Watters
Fox News

Jesse Watters' Disgusting 'Joke' About Harris Sparks Instant Rebuke From Female Fox Co-hosts

Fox News personality Jesse Watters was immediately rebuked by his female co-hosts on The Five after making a sexist comment about generals "having their way with" Vice President Kamala Harris in the Situation Room.

The panel on The Five was discussing the tumultuous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Monday marked the third anniversary of the Kabul airport suicide bombing that claimed the lives of 13 U.S. service members.

Keep ReadingShow less
clutter on table
Samantha Gades on Unsplash

People Break Down Their 'I'm Never Visiting That Person's Home Again' Experiences

Being a guest in someone's home is a privilege, but that doesn't always make it pleasant.

Whether it's cleanliness, tidiness—yes, those are two different things—vibe, food, pets, or the human inhabitants, there's a lot that can turn a guest off from ever visiting again.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance; Randy Rainbow
Randy Rainbow / YouTube

Randy Rainbow Brutally Lays Into 'Shady JD' Vance In Genius New Parody Music Video

What do you suppose Republican candidate for Vice President JD Vance and Hollywood and Broadway legend Barbra Streisand have in common?

The answer is nothing—until now, that is. Because internet star Randy Rainbow has united them at last.

Keep ReadingShow less