Skip to content

AI-Generated Word Search For Kids Goes Viral After Nobody Can Find A Single Word In It

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Comedian Explains How Millennials' Midlife Crises Are Different From Past Generations—And He's Spot On

Screenshots from @mikemancusi's Instagram video
@mikemancusi/Instagram

New York comedian Mike Mancusi explained in a viral video how Millennials are having midlife crises that are very different than those of Boomers and Gen Xers after they followed the "blueprint" for success, only for material things to still be unaffordable and out of reach.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanApr 09, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Don't make promises you cannot keep, unless your goal is to hurt someone.

Millennials know that practically better than anyone. They were fed a long and impassioned series of advice, hyper-focused on the importance of getting a college degree in order to find a good job. They were also force-fed traditionalist ideals of getting married, having kids, and buying a nice house with the money they'd be making from that great job, of course.

But for most Millennials, the proverbial rug was ripped out from under their feet and their futures disappeared in a blink of an eye, because somewhere between graduating high school and earning that college degree and racking up debt, the world around them changed, thanks to 9/11, economic crisis, a technological boom, a pandemic, and multiple wars.

Suddenly, there was a huge wave of people who couldn't find a job that covered their basic necessities—or couldn't find a job *period*—let alone one that allowed them to save up for that dream life they were promised if they just "worked hard."

Now, those Millennials are between their mid-thirties and mid-forties, facing the familiar midlife crisis that the generations before them addressed by changing their hair, their relationship, or their car. But these previous generations were stressed about the fact that their life was half over and that there was still so much more they wanted to do.

Some Millennials have pointed out:

@mikemancusi/Instagram

@mikemancusi/Instagram

@mikemancusi/Instagram

Millennials are stuck looking back, feeling grief for what they were promised and did not receive, but also feeling nostalgia for the life they grew up with that they'll never be able to replicate, because it predates the digital age and the pandemic.

Comedian Mike Mancusi addressed this in a recent video on Instagram, stating that Millennials are going to have to face their midlife feelings just like anyone else, but they're going to have to approach it differently than buying a Lambourghini.

Mancusi challenged Millennials instead to pursue something that brings them happiness, and arguably, this must be something that they can do for themselves, with or without residual income resulting from it, because if they're doing it from a place of joy, then it's something that society cannot take away from them.

Mancusi explained:

"We were told the blueprint to follow. We all followed it. And here we are, unfulfilled."
"We look back and go, 'Wait a minute. I was told to do all these things, I did them, and still, I'm not happy.'"
"That is a way different crisis."
"You have to find something else to do."
"Whatever you want to call it, a hobby, a passion, but it has to be something that's for you."

You can watch the video here:

Fellow Millennials agreed with Mancusi, and some shared what they were already working on.

@mikemancusi/Instagram

@mikemancusi/Instagram

@mikemancusi/Instagram

@mikemancusi/Instagram

@mikemancusi/Instagram

@mikemancusi/Instagram

@mikemancusi/Instagram

@mikemancusi/Instagram

@mikemancusi/Instagram

@mikemancusi/Instagram

@mikemancusi/Instagram

Millennials get blamed for a lot of things, like being lazy and eating too much avocado toast, but the generations before them would have little to say if they really pointed out how the world shifted beneath their feet as they grew up.

Now that they're a little older and can make decisions for themselves, it's best for them to focus on the things that will bring them joy, with or without money, and to really lean into the fact that even if they cannot depend on others, they can absolutely depend on themselves.

Latest News

Screenshots of Joe Biden at a coffee shop
Donald Trump

MAGA X Account Gets Blunt Reality Check After Raging Over Video Of Biden 'Walking Aimlessly' Around Coffee Shop

Cheryl Ladd
Celebrities

Fans Rally Around 'Charlie's Angels' Star Cheryl Ladd After She Reveals She's Recovering From 'Aggressive Form' Of Breast Cancer

Screenshot of Todd Blanche
Donald Trump

New Acting Attorney General Grosses Out The Internet With His Fawning Display Of 'Love' For Trump

Carmen Baldwin; Alec Baldwin
Celebrities

Alec Baldwin Left Speechless After Daughter Points Out How Old His Wife Hilaria Was When He Turned 40

More from Trending

Michael J. Fox
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Michael J. Fox Speaks Out After CNN Accidentally Sparks Death Scare With Video 'Remembering' His Life

Michael J. Fox made a surprise appearance at the PaleyFest in Los Angeles on Tuesday to celebrate the television show he's recently been a part of, Shrinking, effectively ending his acting retirement.

But while there, a surprise was in store, not just for the people in the audience, but for Michael J. Fox, as well.

Keep Reading Show less
Paris Jackson (left) speaks during an Entertainment Tonight interview about her father, Michael Jackson (right), and his legacy.
@Entertainment Tonight/TikTok; Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Michael Jackson Fans Called Out Over Their Deranged Reaction To Paris Jackson Talking About Her Late Dad

Paris Jackson is no stranger to public scrutiny—but this time, the backlash isn’t about her. It’s about fans of her late father, Michael Jackson, and the increasingly unhinged way they’re responding to her simply speaking about him.

It all started when Entertainment Tonight shared a red carpet interview from the Vanity Fair Vanities party, where Jackson was asked about the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic. The film stars her cousin, Jaafar Jackson, as the King of Pop, with Colman Domingo portraying family patriarch Joe Jackson.

Keep Reading Show less
Riley Gaines; Tim Walz; Donald Trump
Ivan Apfel/Getty Images; Stephen Maturen/Getty Images; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Riley Gaines Ripped For Bonkers Attempt To Discredit Tim Walz After He Condemns Trump's Genocidal Threat To Iran

Former NCAA swimmer and current transphobic conservative darling Riley Gaines was criticized for a desperate attempt to discredit Minnesota Governor Tim Walz after he condemned President Donald Trump's genocidal threat to kill the "whole civilization" of Iran.

Trump has insisted that God supports his war on Iran and declared—before a provisional ceasefire was announced—that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" ahead of a deadline to bomb Iran’s power plants and bridges that legal scholars and world leaders have said would constitute war crimes.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot of S.E. Cupp; Donald Trump
@secupp/X; Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Anti-Trump Conservative Epically Sounds Off On MAGA Voters Who Suddenly Have 'Buyer's Remorse'

Conservative CNN pundit S.E. Cupp criticized MAGA voters who now have "buyer's remorse" over President Donald Trump's war with Iran in a video on Instagram that condemned them for their support of a "homicidal maniac."

Trump has insisted that God supports his war on Iran and declared—before a provisional ceasefire was announced—that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" ahead of a deadline to bomb Iran’s power plants and bridges that legal scholars and world leaders have said would constitute war crimes.

Keep Reading Show less
Hillary Clinton; Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A Hillary Clinton Tweet From 2016 Is Going Viral Again After Trump's Threats To Iran—And She Was Spot On

One of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's old tweets has resurfaced following Trumo's threat to destroy the "whole civilization" of Iran.

Trump has insisted that God supports his war on Iran and declared—before a provisional ceasefire was announced—that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" ahead of a deadline to bomb Iran’s power plants and bridges that legal scholars and world leaders have said would constitute war crimes.

Keep Reading Show less