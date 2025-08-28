56-Year-Old Man Leaves The Internet In Shock After Showing Off His Mexican Facelift

Between constant conversations about generations not looking their age, and a resurgence of "skinnytok" and "beautytok," there's this renewed pressure for everyone to look their best, for them to refresh their look, and most importantly, to look a decade younger than they actually are.

Stories have been circulating about Americans going to Mexico, specifically Guadalajara, in search of quality and affordable plastic surgery to give them a fresh look, but patients are walking away looking much younger than you might expect.

The latest in the series of patients to have gone viral is 56-year-old David Dickson, who after extreme weight loss felt that he was quickly beginning to look like he was in his late sixties, due to the loose skin on his face and body.

When he came across some of these viral stories, he did his own research and decided to go to Guadalajara, where he partnered with popular plastic surgeon, Dr. Maribel Belmontes Castillo.

According to Dickson, Castillo's "impeccable" work included a lower facelift, a neck lift, lower earlobe reduction, an upper blepharoplasty, which involves the eyelids and eyebrows, and CO2 laser treatment all over his face and neck.

The results were undeniably pretty unbelievable.

In his first before-and-after video, Dickson showed a brief video clip from 2024 before going to Guadalajara, emphasizing his neck and jawline, followed by a clip of how he looked after healing from his multiple procedures.

Here's how Dickson looked before his surgery:

In a second video, Dickson showed his side profile, showing his earlobe shape, jawline, and neck prior to the procedure, followed by his newly defined jawline, neck, and even collarbone after the procedure.

I found myself after visiting Guadalajara and @Dra Maribel Belmontes - #fyp #faceliftjourney #facelift #guadalajaramexico #lowerfacelift #deepplanenecklift #medicalprocedure #tiktok #renewal

Fellow TikTokers were shocked by the extremeness of Dickson's transformation.

Dickson has been incredibly transparent about his journey, including his weight loss, research for a plastic surgeon, travel arrangements, healing from the procedures, and of course, the costs to get all of this done.

Dickson is now researching a plastic surgeon in Guadalajara to transform his body now that he's reached his goal weight, as well as another doctor to address his thinning hair.

The marvels of modern medicine will never cease.