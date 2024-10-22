Skip to content

Charlamagne Tha God Laughs In Lara Trump's Face After She Claims Trump Isn't 'Racist'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Offers Hilariously NSFW Call To Voters To Reject Trump In Epic Viral Video

Screenshot of Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Donald Trump
@OfficialJLD/X; Win McNamee/Getty Images

The actor shared a video reminding fans to vote for Kamala Harris to "get the government out of my f**king snatch."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 22, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Veep actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared a video reminding her fans to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris—offering a hilariously NSFW call to voters to reject former President Donald Trump's White House bid and defend reproductive freedom.

The star wasted no time, explaining that "Trump and his merry band of yes men are obsessed with what we women do with our bodies"—and how Harris can do something about it.

She said:

“OK, let’s cut to the chase. Donald Trump and his merry band of yes men are obsessed with what we women do with our bodies."
"They want to reach into our doctors’ offices and our bedrooms to control our access to birth control and IVF and, of course, abortion — even though they wouldn’t know a uterus if they had to crawl out of one for a second time."
"Do you care about reproductive freedom? Kamala Harris will fight to win back our reproductive rights and sign into law the protections of Roe v. Wade. Go to IWillVote.com, check your registration, make a plan, and vote for Kamala Harris on November 5."
"Because, I don’t know about you, but I’d really like to get the government out of my f**king snatch.”

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Many appreciated her crystal clear message.



Louis-Dreyfus has made no secret of how she feels about Trump or his running mate J.D. Vance and the threat they pose to women.

She made headlines over the summer after she trolled them both while moderating a conversation with the eight current Democratic female governors for a talk during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

At the time, Louis-Dreyfus kicked off a panel discussion that included Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

She took aim at Vance's history of anti-women comments, high-fiving each of the governors as she walked onto the stage, saying that "we are very honored to have eight highly intelligent, highly capable women leaders for the 21st century with us—or what J.D. Vance might call a coven of semi-menstruating witches."

Latest News

More from News/2024-election

Joni Mitchell; Donald Trump
Amy Sussman/WireImage; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Joni Mitchell Fans Go Wild After She Says 'F**k Donald Trump' During Hollywood Bowl Concert

Iconic singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell's fans went wild after she put former President Donald Trump on blast during a concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday—and reminded her fans how important it is for them to vote.

After performing “Dog Eat Dog,” a song about the powerful who “lie, cheat, skim, scam,” Mitchell added a pointed remark following the line about “big-wig financiers,” saying, “Like Donald Trump.” Once the song ended, she delved further, sharing her thoughts on the Republican presidential candidate.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Barack Obama; Donald Trump
PBS; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Harris Rally Erupts In Cheers After Obama Uses Trump's Favorite Line Of Attack Against Him

A crowd of Vice President Kamala Harris's supporters erupted in cheers after former President Barack Obama expertly pointed out during a speech how former President Donald Trump's gripe that Harris had the opportunity to get things done as vice president for the past four years can also be applied to Trump himself.

Obama pointed out that Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance do not actually have answers addressing specific policy issues and instead rely on anti-immigration rhetoric to scare people into voting for them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aaron Rodgers appearing to pick his nose and eat it
NBC

Aaron Rodgers Appeared To Pick His Nose And Eat It During Game—And NFL Fans Are Grossed Out

If you're one of the many people who are not big fans of NFL player Aaron Rodgers, this is your moment, because Sunday's game included a Rodgers moment that has gone viral—for all the wrong reasons.

Not because of a play during the New York Jets quarterback's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but rather a clip of Rodgers relaxing on the sidelines.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman smiling and appearing bashful
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

People Reveal The Nicest Compliments They've Ever Received

/We can all agree that it technically costs nothing to be kind to someone instead of ignoring them or bringing them down.

But we often forget just how powerful our kindest acts can be and how the nice things we say can stick with people.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman shrugging with both hands out
Chris/Unsplash

People Break Down The Worst 'I Hate To Break It To You' Moments They've Experienced

No one likes a dreadful reality check. It can seem like the recipient is uninformed or naive.

However, nothing's worse than someone who doesn't just come right out and reveal the truth about a particular matter.

Keep ReadingShow less