Julia Louis-Dreyfus Offers Hilariously NSFW Call To Voters To Reject Trump In Epic Viral Video

Veep actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared a video reminding her fans to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris—offering a hilariously NSFW call to voters to reject former President Donald Trump's White House bid and defend reproductive freedom.
The star wasted no time, explaining that "Trump and his merry band of yes men are obsessed with what we women do with our bodies"—and how Harris can do something about it.
She said:
“OK, let’s cut to the chase. Donald Trump and his merry band of yes men are obsessed with what we women do with our bodies."
"They want to reach into our doctors’ offices and our bedrooms to control our access to birth control and IVF and, of course, abortion — even though they wouldn’t know a uterus if they had to crawl out of one for a second time."
"Do you care about reproductive freedom? Kamala Harris will fight to win back our reproductive rights and sign into law the protections of Roe v. Wade. Go to IWillVote.com, check your registration, make a plan, and vote for Kamala Harris on November 5."
"Because, I don’t know about you, but I’d really like to get the government out of my f**king snatch.”
You can hear what she said in the video below.
Many appreciated her crystal clear message.
Louis-Dreyfus has made no secret of how she feels about Trump or his running mate J.D. Vance and the threat they pose to women.
She made headlines over the summer after she trolled them both while moderating a conversation with the eight current Democratic female governors for a talk during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
At the time, Louis-Dreyfus kicked off a panel discussion that included Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.
She took aim at Vance's history of anti-women comments, high-fiving each of the governors as she walked onto the stage, saying that "we are very honored to have eight highly intelligent, highly capable women leaders for the 21st century with us—or what J.D. Vance might call a coven of semi-menstruating witches."