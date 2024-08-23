Julia Louis-Dreyfus Trolls Vance With Perfect Quip About 'Coven' Of Female Politicians

Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus trolled former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance with a perfect quip while moderating a conversation with the eight current Democratic female governors for a talk during this week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago.



Her joke about a "coven" of female politicians kicked off a panel discussion that included Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

Louis-Dreyfus took aim at Vance's history of anti-women comments, high-fiving each of the governors as she walked onto the stage, saying:

"This is so cool. We are very honored to have eight highly intelligent, highly capable women leaders for the 21st century with us — or what J.D. Vance might call a coven of semi-menstruating witches."

The actor—whose appearance at the event was a playful nod to the ruthlessly incompetent vice president she played on HBO's hit political satire Veep—smiled as the crowd laughed and said:

“We’re gonna have fun.”

You can watch the moment in the video below.

Louis-Dreyfus' remarks underscored the level of mockery and scorn to which Vance has been subjected since going viral for multiple sexist and misogynistic remarks.



In 2021, Trump's running mate told then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the country is run by “Democrats… corporate oligarchs… a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices they made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”

Vance's sexist remarks continued:

“It’s just a basic fact — you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”

Last week, amid heightened concerns about his hardline views against reproductive freedom—Vance was criticized for dismissing women’s concerns over abortion rights. When asked by Fox News personality Laura Ingraham for a response, he said "most suburban women care about normal things that most Americans care about."

Prior to his Fox News appearance, Vance faced similar disapproval after remarks he made about the “whole purpose of the postmenopausal female” resurfaced.

During a 2020 podcast interview with host Eric Weinstein—the former managing director of an investment firm founded by billionaire Vance patron Peter Thiel—Vance said the mother of his wife, Usha Vance, took a year-long sabbatical to help take care of their newborn son, which Weinstein called "the whole purpose of the postmenopausal female in theory." A sentiment with which Vance appeared to agree.