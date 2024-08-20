Kirsten Dunst Makes Surprise Appearance At 'Bring It On' Screening—And Proves She's Still Got It

Kirsten Dunst absolutely brung it over the weekend when she recited her famous cheer from Bring It On during her surprise appearance at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday for Cinespia's "Kirsten Dunst Slumber Party" event.
The double-feature movie screening included two of Dunst's iconic films, 2000s teen comedyBring It On and Sofia Coppola’s The Virgin Suicides, the latter of which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.
The 42-year-old Academy Award nominee and four-time Golden Globe winner dropped by much to the delight of excited fans and quoted the famous cheer from the intro to Bring It On, chanting:
“I’m T-T-Torrance. Your captain Torrance. Let’s go, Toros!”
In response to the jubilant cheers from the crowd, Dunst said:
“Oh my god, you guys. This is the craziest thing I’ve ever witnessed in my life."
“I am so overwhelmed. My friends and family are here, I’m gonna watch with you guys."
"I haven’t seen any of these movies since I was a teen myself with an audience. I’m so honored.”
Dunst, who recently starred in Civil War, shared another clip from the event of her watching Bring It On and reciting along with her younger self on the screen:
“Hate us ’cause we’re beautiful but we don’t like you either, we’re cheerleaders, we are cheerleaders, roll call."
You can watch the clip originally posted by Instagrammer @kateandlauramulleavy and shared by @indiewire and @cinespia, here.
Fans were brimming with joy and nostalgia, and vibed off her genuine exuberance.
Bring It On was directed by Peyton Reed, his theatrical film directing debut, from a screenplay written by Jessica Bendinger.
The film centers on two rival high school cheerleading teams preparing to go head-to-head in a national cheerleading competition. Dunst played Torrance Shipman, who becomes the captain of her cheerleading squad, the Toros.
The Virgin Suicides is a 1999 psychological romantic drama film directed by Sofia Coppola in her feature film directorial debut.
It is based on the 1993 novel of the same name written by Jeffrey Eugenides and centers on the lives of five adolescent sisters in the upper-middle-class suburb of Grosse Pointe in Metro Detroit, Michigan in 1975.
Kirsten Dunst Slumber Party was one of many community events with movie screenings and live music held regularly at one of the oldest cemeteries in Los Angeles, where many prominent entertainment industry figures are interred, including Cecil B. DeMille, Judy Garland, Johnny Ramone, and Estelle Getty.