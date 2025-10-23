Skip to content

Man Goes Viral After 3D-Printing A 6-Pound Phone Case To Combat Screen Addiction

Gayle King Sparks Debate After Sharing Selfie With Jesse Watters On Recent Flight

Gayle King; Jesse Watters
Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage/Getty Images; Jemal Countess/Getty Images

The CBS Mornings host was surprised to be seated next to Fox News host Jesse Watters during a recent 4-hour flight—but her chummy post and selfie with Watters isn't sitting well with everyone.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 23, 2025
CBS Mornings co-anchor Gayle King posted a selfie on her Instagram Monday that's been less than well received.

The “best friend of Oprah” found herself seated next to controversial Fox News host Jesse Watters on a flight and opted to snag a selfie with him.

King posted the plane shot with the caption:

"Two TV people from competing networks walk on to a plane and to the surprise of them both, they’re seated right next to each other for over four hours. How did it go? Speaking for [Jesse Watters] here: A good time was had by all! Hi, Jesse…saving your number!"

So what's all the fuss about?

Watters has established himself as the Fox host with the most racist, sexist, misogynistic, homophobic, xenophobic comments on Fox. Not to mention his creepy thoughts on dating—bragging on air about disabling a younger subordinate’s car to force her into his vehicle—and his bizarre rules for men.

So while polite conversation during the flight was expected, a smiling selfie with the promise to keep in touch was a bridge too far for many of King's friends, fans, and followers.

This isn't King's first stumble.

The CBS host faced backlash after comparing herself to NASA astronaut Alan Shepard after her 11-minute space flight as part of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos' handpicked all-female crew.

In 1961, Shepard was the second person and the first American to venture into space. In 1971 at age 47, he became the fifth and oldest person to walk on the Moon.

