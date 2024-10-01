Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

GOP Governor Contradicts Trump's Lie About Biden's Response To Hurricane Helene

Screenshots of Donald Trump and Brian Kemp
RSBN; Fox 5 Atlanta

While Donald Trump tried to falsely claim that Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp couldn't get President Biden on the phone for Hurricane Helene relief, Kemp himself is on video saying the opposite.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 01, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

While former President Donald Trump tried to falsely claim that Brian Kemp, Georgia's Republican Governor, couldn't get President Joe Biden on the phone for Hurricane Helene relief, Kemp himself contradicted Trump's statements making clear just how helpful President Biden and VP Harris have been.

Hurricane Helene struck Florida on Thursday, then barreled through large sections of the southern and eastern U.S., resulting in at least 116 deaths and widespread destruction of homes and property.

On Friday, powerful wind gusts swept through Georgia, toppling trees, causing significant flooding, and leaving over half a million people without power. Crews in Georgia are working around the clock to clear debris and restore power, with emergency management teams deployed in 32 counties across the state.

On Monday, Trump visited Valdosta to survey the storm damage and after arriving, he took the opportunity to criticize Biden's response to the hurricane:

"We do need some help from the federal government. They have to get together, ideally with the governor. The governor, he's been trying to get them and I'm sure they're going to come through but he's been calling the president and hasn't been able to get him."
"But he'll come through, I'm sure."

But Kemp himself acknowledged he'd already spoken to Biden, telling reporters the following during a press conference:

“He just said, ‘Hey, what do you need?’ And I told him, you know, we got what we need. We will work through the federal process."
"He offered that if there’s other things we need, just to call him directly, which, I appreciate that. But we’ve had FEMA embedded with us since, you know, a day or two before the storm hit.”

You can hear their respective remarks in the videos below.

Moreover, White House homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall confirmed that Biden and Kemp had spoken, assuring reporters that Biden would be available to take the governor's call if any additional needs arose during the recovery process.

A noticeably annoyed Biden called out Trump's lie himself, saying the following from the Oval Office:

“He is lying. Let me get this straight: He’s lying, and the governor told him he’s lying. I don’t know why he does this."
“And the reason I get so angry about this ― I don’t care what he says about me, I care what he communicates to the people that are in need. He implies that we’re not doing everything possible. ... It’s simply not true, and it’s irresponsible.”


Trump's remarks exposed him to significant criticism, with many pointing out that he was trying to use the storm and the deaths of innocent people to his own political advantage.

Kemp anticipates the cost of Hurricane Helene will exceed the damage from Hurricane Michael in 2018. He stated the storm "has been unlike any other storm I think we've ever faced because of the size of the wind field that this storm brought through and how it literally is affecting 159 counties, not just 20 or 30 counties in south Georgia."

Additionally, Georgia Power reports nearly double the damage to their system compared to the impact of Idalia in 2023. The company estimates over 5,000 power poles need to be repaired or replaced, more than 425 miles of wire were destroyed, 5,000 transformers were damaged, and crews must remove approximately 1,500 trees from power lines.

Amid this disaster, Politico reporters Natalie Allison and Megan Messerly noted that Trump did not abide by a "statesman's tone" in his remarks despite asserting that "we’re not talking about politics now." They observed that despite the "political benefits Trump has seemed to reap for being the first to show up at disaster sites — such as his visit to East Palestine, Ohio, early last year, when Biden had failed to go — his penchant for using any opportunity to smear his rivals was also on full display.

And for all Trump's claims that neither Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris, his Democratic opponent, haven't prioritized hurricane relief, Harris had immediately "canceled several informal campaign events in Las Vegas on Monday to return to Washington early to attend a meeting with federal emergency management officials Monday evening."

Both she and Biden are expected to visit the affected region tomorrow.

Latest News

More from News/2024-election

Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson
Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Barbra Streisand Shares Touching Tribute To Her 'A Star Is Born' Costar Kris Kristofferson

Barbra Streisand paid a sweet tribute to her A Star is Born costar Kris Kristofferson after his death over the weekend.

Streisand, 82, co-produced and starred in the 1976 remake of the musical romantic drama and won the Best Actress Golden Globe for her role playing an unknown singer and love interest to Kristofferson's established rockstar character.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zachary Levi; Donald Trump
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images; Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Actor Zachary Levi Sparks Backlash From Fans After Throwing His Support Behind Trump

Shazam! actor Zachary Levi was criticized by his fans after he endorsed former President Donald Trump at a Reclaim America Tour in Dearborn, Michigan, admitting that it might be "career suicide."

Levi, who previously backed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the election before Kennedy dropped out, said “in a perfect world... perhaps I would have voted for Bobby,” but nonetheless expressed his support for Trump while preparing to interview Kennedy and former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party in October 2022 before going full MAGA.

Keep ReadingShow less
Marjorie Taylor Greene; Devastation from Hurricane Helene in Georgia
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images; Megan Varner/Getty Images

MTG Ripped For Attending Alabama Football Game With Trump After Hurricane Devastated Georgia

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene sparked backlash after she was photographed alongside former President Donald Trump at the Alabama-Georgia college football game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Saturday instead of helping with the recovery effort in Georgia following the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

Hurricane Helene struck Florida on Thursday, then barreled through large sections of the southern and eastern U.S., resulting in at least 116 deaths and widespread destruction of homes and property.

Keep ReadingShow less
Randy Rainbow as Taylor Swift; Donald Trump
Randy Rainbow/YouTube

Randy Rainbow Hilariously Skewers Trump With Perfect Taylor Swift Parody Video

Musical internet comedian Randy Rainbow is back once again, but this time he's veered away from showtunes toward the most famous music star in the world, Taylor Swift.

Rainbow's latest video skewers Donald Trump's debate performance against Democratic opponent Kamala Harris with an expertly rewritten version of Swift's hit "Blank Space."

Keep ReadingShow less
twins in matching rainbow suits
frank mckenna on Unsplash

Identical Twins Break Down The Biggest Differences Between Them

Like most of us, I went to elementary and high school with multiple sets of twins. There were two sets in my class—identical sisters and fraternal brothers.

The brothers were never mistaken for each other. One was a stockier blond while the other was a taller brunette.

Keep ReadingShow less