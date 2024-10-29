Skip to content

CNN Kicks Right-Winger Off Air After His Racist 'Joke' Aimed At Muslim Panelist

Kelly Clarkson Gets Hilariously Flustered After Being Surprised By Guest's Shirtless Photo

Warren Zeiders; Kelly Clarkson
@kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

The talk show host was interviewing country singer Warren Zeiders when a shirtless photo of him appeared on the screen behind them—and her unfiltered response hilariously derailed the conversation.

By Joanna EdwardsOct 29, 2024
On The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson shared a lighthearted, flustered moment with country singer Warren Zeiders that fans loved.

Clarkson was already charmed by Zeiders’ long hair, joking that he should be in a hair commercial. As they talked about his 12-year history with lacrosse, a shirtless photo of Zeiders holding a lacrosse stick popped up on the screen, catching Clarkson off guard.

Reacting to the image, Clarkson laughed and exclaimed, “Oh, shit,” while Zeiders jokingly fanned himself, adding to the fun. Clarkson, clearly amused, stammered and said, “I didn’t know that was coming. I need to be prepared for that.”

Fans noticed the playful chemistry between the two, and a clip of the moment on Instagram was filled with comments about the unexpected spark they shared.

People felt that Clarkson really represented her audience at that moment.

@chair_chatter/Instagram

@duck1975/Instagram

@aaronthewolfe/Instagram

Folks were focused on specifics of him, too.

@martin_marinich/Instagram

@karcoffman/Instagram

Many people were amused by Clarkson's word choices.

@forever_s_young/Instagram

@sicklittlejag/Instagram

She really was having a time of it, and people took note.

@heather.loisbc/Instagram

@hayleybrown404/Instagram

@shondavalentine3706/Instagram

Clarkson's genuine reaction was so charming.

@emmajsearle/Instagram

@aimfromtheheart/Instagram


The Kelly Clarkson Show airs on NBC.

Tony Hinchcliffe; Kamala Harris
