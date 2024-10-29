Kelly Clarkson Gets Hilariously Flustered After Being Surprised By Guest's Shirtless Photo

On The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson shared a lighthearted, flustered moment with country singer Warren Zeiders that fans loved.
Clarkson was already charmed by Zeiders’ long hair, joking that he should be in a hair commercial. As they talked about his 12-year history with lacrosse, a shirtless photo of Zeiders holding a lacrosse stick popped up on the screen, catching Clarkson off guard.
Reacting to the image, Clarkson laughed and exclaimed, “Oh, shit,” while Zeiders jokingly fanned himself, adding to the fun. Clarkson, clearly amused, stammered and said, “I didn’t know that was coming. I need to be prepared for that.”
Fans noticed the playful chemistry between the two, and a clip of the moment on Instagram was filled with comments about the unexpected spark they shared.
People felt that Clarkson really represented her audience at that moment.
Folks were focused on specifics of him, too.
Many people were amused by Clarkson's word choices.
She really was having a time of it, and people took note.
Clarkson's genuine reaction was so charming.
The Kelly Clarkson Show airs on NBC.