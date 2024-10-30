Kate Beckinsale Roasted After Wearing Dress That Resembles A Pair Of Testicles—And We Get It

People are obsessed with fashion because it is captivating and subjective and sure to spark discussions where admirers and gawkers compare notes.
Models and celebs donning bold looks, bombastic aesthetics, and arresting designs at fashion shows are all part of the experience where there is no right or wrong.
Or is there?
Occasionally, a designer's inspiration is questioned and even those who aren't necessarily fashion aficionados raise an eyebrow when something isn't working.
Until recently, British actor Kate Beckinsale has stunned crowds wearing gorgeous gowns at various events.
At the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, the Underworld star wore a silvery bodysuit underneath a sheer dress designed by Atelier Zuhra.
At the amfAR Gala Venezia 2024, presented by the Red Sea International Film Festival and Gold World Council, she wore an open front sheer skirt over a pink-hued bedazzled bodysuit covered in feathery and sequin floral details.
The outfit Beckinsale recently wore that had the internet buzzing was from Christian Siriano's spring 2024 collection.
It was a ballet-inspired laced pink bodice with poofy tufts of fabric flanking her hips that unfortunately reminded the internet of testicles, which was probably something the designer wasn't going for.
But social media users wouldn't know about that with one look.
Our Belle of the Balls turned heads, but not in the way the actor hoped.
Maybe this was what the designer was going for.
Others were concerned about her comfort level.
Despite the sartorial miss, fans still had her back.
Celebrities are always taking a fashion risk when they dress to the nines—or, in this case, the twos—at any major event.
And though Beckinsale was dragged for this one, we have no doubt she'll bounce back.