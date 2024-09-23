Josh Gad Reveals 'Big Mistake' He Made With His Olaf Voice In 'Frozen'—And We Can Only Imagine

Josh Gad revealed he made one very "big mistake" when voicing Olaf in the massively successful Frozen franchise.
The actor, who voiced the beloved snowman in both 2013's Frozen and its 2019 sequel as well as its many shorts, opened up during a recent interview at Fan Expo Canada where he shared that if he could do it "all over again," he would change one thing.
Gad disclosed the "regret":
"I would not have lent that snowman my voice."
"I would've created a different voice."
He explained:
"It's very weird being in a supermarket and having a little child go like this."
The Wedding Ringer star tilted his head to the side ever so slightly.
He continued:
"That was my first big mistake."
But Gad also added:
"But, you know, people tell me I have a very unique voice."
"People seem to like my voice, so I try to give it to them when I can."
While people on social media understood where Gad was coming from, they also agreed his voice was perfect for Olaf.
During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Markon Tuesday, the Beauty and the Beast actor revealed that he found out about the upcoming third and fourth Frozen movies while he was on vacation in Greece.
"All of a sudden, my phone’s blowing up. And people are like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so excited about 'Frozen 3' and 'Frozen 4.'’ And I responded, '...So am I?’ I had no idea. Nobody thought to call us up and be like, ‘Oh, by the way, we’re doing two sequels to your movie(s).’"
"But I have since heard some things about it, and it is going to be unbelievable."
"I’m so excited about what they’re dreaming up right now. It’s pretty incredible."
Frozen 3 is expected to hit theaters November 24, 2027.