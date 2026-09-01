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2027 Met Gala Theme Canceled After Designer John Galliano Drops Out Due To Backlash Over Past Antisemitism And Racism

John Galliano presents the British Emerging Talent Menswear award on stage during The Fashion Awards.
Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

The 2027 Met Gala that was set to feature the work of John Galliano is facing uncertainty after the noted fashion designer dropped out due to backlash over his past controversies, including a 2011 video in which he professed his love for Adolf Hitler.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossSep 01, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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The 2027 Met Gala is still eight months away, and somehow, the controversy has already arrived fashionably early.

When John Galliano: Horizons was announced on July 31, Galliano was set to join a remarkably short list. Only Yves Saint Laurent in 1983 and Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo in 2017 had been honored with exhibits while still living. Well, he was supposed to be.

That honor lasted all of one month. Exactly one month, to be precise. On August 31, the museum and Galliano announced plans to halt the 2027 exhibition.

Metropolitan Museum of Art Director and CEO Max Hollein made the abrupt change of plans official:

"Following thoughtful discussions with John Galliano, we have together decided not to proceed with the exhibition."

And there’s quite a bit of history behind that abrupt change of plans.

Galliano had certainly earned his place in fashion history—although not all of that history was something the Met could neatly tuck into an archive. Celebrated for his flamboyantly creative designs, Galliano spent years perched atop the fashion world as the creative director of Christian Dior.

His influence also extended well beyond the runway, with the designer creating looks for and working with notable celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Minogue, Carla Bruni, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Lawrence, and Miley Cyrus.

But in 2010 and 2011, attention shifted from what Galliano was putting on the runway to what was coming out of his mouth.

A series of racist and antisemitic comments surfaced and went viral. Among the remarks Galliano made to bar patrons, which were circulated on video, was "I love Hitler." He also told patrons, who were Jewish, that their mothers and forefathers would have been "gassed." Galliano also made derogatory comments to an Asian patron.

CNN previously covered his remarks in a resurfaced clip below:

- YouTube CNN

The fallout brought his celebrated tenure at Dior to an unceremonious end. Christian Dior fired Galliano, and following his multiple outbursts, he was convicted of committing two hate crimes in Paris and faced a fine equivalent to $8,500.

Galliano, for his part, directly acknowledged the past remarks at the center of the controversy:

"After much reflection and discussion with The Met and all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time. I remain fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past, particularly the hurt I caused to the Jewish and Asian communities, and I remain deeply sorry for it."

Galliano’s statement leaves little ambiguity about the history hanging over the now-canceled exhibition. But while the designer focused on accountability and the pain his past words had caused, Anna Wintour offered a considerably more flattering assessment of his decision to step aside.

Wintour didn’t hold back in her praise of Galliano’s decision:

"John's decision that the exhibition devoted to his work should not take place at this time is very courageous and a measure of the man he is. I believe this is the right decision, and both he and the Museum have my full support."

Courageous? That’s one interpretation, Ms. Wintour. Damage control is another.

The controversy surrounding Galliano and the now-canceled exhibition also sparked plenty of conversation across social media:










Not everyone who questioned the exhibition dismissed Galliano’s efforts to make amends. Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, praised the designer’s efforts to repair the harm caused by his remarks and said the organization had long since accepted his apology.

Still, Greenblatt acknowledged the difficult timing of such an honor:

As for the Met, Greenblatt drew a clear distinction between redemption and the receipt of a rare, highly visible honor. Accepting Galliano’s apology, he suggested, didn’t necessarily mean honoring him with an exhibition.

Greenblatt put it more bluntly:

"Redemption doesn't entitle someone to every honor that we have."

And just like that, John Galliano: Horizons is no longer headed for the Met. “Courageous” may be Wintour’s word for it. Course correction might fit the dress code a little better.

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