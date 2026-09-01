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85-Year-Old Donna Mills Opens Up About Staggering Amount She's Made On OnlyFans In Just Her First Month

Donna Mills
Omar Vega/Farrah Fawcett Foundation/Getty Images

85-year-old Knots Landing star Donna Mills opened up on the Creators Inc. Podcast about how much money she's made in one month since joining OnlyFans—and the variety of requests she gets from subscribers.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 01, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Starting her decades-long career in the mid-1960s with appearances in TV, film and on Broadway, Donna Mills is perhaps most widely known for her work on television, starring in the long-running primetime soap opera Knots Landing throughout the '80s as the manipulative vixen Abby Cunningham.

Mills was also in the daytime soap General Hospital in 2014, for which she won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Special Guest Performer in a Drama Series.

During those years, she noted that fans wanted to know her better, and some even tried to follow her to and from set, but there was always a degree of separation that fans could not cross, so she felt unable to establish any kind of meaningful relationship with them.

Now at 85 years old, Mills has launched an OnlyFans account to connect with fans and share personal content that she wouldn't feel comfortable posting more publicly.

Mills reflected:

"They seem to want something different from me than most people on this platform."
"They just want to be friends. They want to know me."
"They want to see my home. They want to know much more about my personal life than we ever experienced back in the '80s and '90s."
"They seem to want to see me without makeup when I go to bed at night, when I wake up in the morning..."
"I don't know if I'm going to let them see that, but that kind of thing, the personal life that I lead, they just want to be a part of it."

Before her account launched, Andy Bachman, the Creators Inc. CEO, said of her:

"Donna has never been afraid to try something new; she’s always been ahead of the curve."
"When she told me, ‘YOLO, let’s do it,’ I knew that summed up her spirit perfectly. She’s coming to OnlyFans entirely on her own terms, building a space that’s genuine."

While appearing on the Creators Inc. Podcast, Donna Mills was complimented on how well she was navigating the platform.

"You're working with Creators Inc., and I can say that you are doing incredibly well, many six figures, and it's been early."

Mills was delighted by the progress:

"The support and encouragement my fans have shown me over the years has meant the world to me."
"While social media has been a great way to keep in touch, I’m thrilled to be joining OnlyFans, where I can connect with people in a more personal, direct way.”

You can watch the segment here:

@keerah.go.viral

At 85 years old, Donna Mills has turned decades of Hollywood fame into a direct connection with her fans—and it’s reportedly already generating six figures on OnlyFans. The Knots Landing star’s story shows how powerful a loyal audience can be when creators finally control the relationship themselves. #DonnaMills #OnlyFans #CreatorsIncPodcast #KnotsLanding #Hollywood

Viewers were supportive of Mills' new platform.

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You can watch the full episode here:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

OnlyFans might be an unexpected platform for a woman in her 80s, but it's clear that she's enjoying the new experience and connecting in a unique way with her fans.

OnlyFans might have a reputation for certain types of content, but based on Donna Mills' experience, that isn't all it can be.

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