''Harry Potter' Star Reveals She Was Barred From A Fan Convention Due To Her OnlyFans Account

Anthropologie Just Helped A TikToker Prank Her Boyfriend With A Hilarious Rock Decor Bit—And People Are Applauding

Actor Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films, opened up on her Substack about the fallout over her hair-centric OnlyFans account.

By Morgan Allison RossSep 24, 2025
In 2016, OnlyFans launched as the internet’s slightly chaotic, often misunderstood version of Patreon—where fans could pay for everything from vlog updates to direct chats to NSFW clips and photoshoots. Over the years, it’s attracted everyone from Mia Khalifa to Larsa Pippen.

And now? Lavender Brown herself. Jessie Cave, who played the lovelorn Gryffindor in three Harry Potter films, has officially joined the platform.

She announced it on her Before We Break Up Again podcast with partner and stand-up comedian Alfie Brown:

“I am launching an OnlyFans, it’s not a sexual one… It’s a fetish. Fetish doesn’t necessarily mean sexual.”

The announcement came during the March 10th episode around the 45:50 mark:

- YouTubebefore we break up again/YouTube

The fetish in question? Her long, blonde hair. Her account promises “the best quality hair sounds” and “very sensual stuff”—but none of it is sexual. It’s basically ASMR for trichophiliacs–and yes, that’s the actual term for hair fetish enthusiasts.

Cave also posted a preview of the OnlyFans hair content on her Instagram:

Although she was determined to keep her content pretty PG and hair-focused, she revealed that some of her subscribers had been sending "lurid messages" and "unsolicited" d**k pics back in May.

On her Substack, she explained why she started the account:

“My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love.”

And honestly, she’s not wrong to see potential. OnlyFans takes a 20% cut from its creators, but the platform itself pulled in over $5.6 billion in revenue in 2022, paying out more than $4 billion directly to creators. That’s a lot of hair flipping to fund rent payments.

Unfortunately, the wizarding world doesn’t seem ready for a little hair play.

Cave revealed that Harry Potter convention organizers canceled her appearance once they learned about the account:

“I found out that I didn’t get booked for a Harry Potter convention recently, as I’m now doing OnlyFans. They explained it was because it’s a ‘family show and OnlyFans is affiliated with porn.’”

This, of course, comes from the same franchise whose creator, Joanne “Karen” Rowling, has spent years publicly obsessing over people’s genitals and funding a campaign against trans rights.

Priorities, am I right? And let’s not forget the hypocrisy: plenty of Potter alumni have filmed sex scenes and nude roles without losing their con invites that barely even attend.

Daniel Radcliffe went full-frontal onstage in Equus and later starred in films like Kill Your Darlings and Guns Akimbo, which featured nudity galore. Emma Watson worked on a pole-dancing scene in The Bling Ring. Rupert Grint appeared in Snatch and Servant with explicit sexual content.

Even Robert Pattinson—Cedric Diggory before he was The Batman—filmed graphic sex scenes in The Lighthouse and Cosmopolis.

Cave called out the double standard herself:

"This was baffling to me as some actors who do conventions (most actors, actually) have done TV and films in which they’ve done sex scenes and nudity. I’m just playing with my hair!”

According to US Weekly, Cave admitted she felt a “sense of shame” about starting an OnlyFans, writing on Substack that she had “nothing to show for 18 years of work in the arts industry.” But that’s not the case anymore. She says she’s not losing sleep over conventions.

Cave wrote:

"There’s going to be a new cast now, and it’s a different time. Plus, I have done conventions for over 15 years and have enough photos and wizard memorabilia.”

And she’s right—HBO is already filming its glossy new Harry Potter reboot, starting with The Philosopher’s Stone. The fandom is moving on, and so is she.

But fans still applauded her honesty:










Meanwhile, Cave continues to book work outside the wizarding world, with roles in Great Expectations, Black Mirror, and Industry. For anyone curious, her “Secret Hair Club” is live at OnlyFans, with more links on her Linktree.


