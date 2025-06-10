'Harry Potter' Star Sparks Backlash After Admitting He's Not 'Attuned' To Controversy Around JK Rowling's Anti-Trans Views

Actor Tom Felton—whose most notable role continues to be as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise of films, unlike costars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson—attended the Tony Awards on Sunday.
Felton recently revealed he'd be reprising his role as Malfoy on Broadway where the sequel to the book series, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, is currently being performed. His Tony's red carpet appearance was to promote his upcoming stint in the play.
But, inevitably, interviewers wanted to know about his thoughts on TERF activist and author of the books his acting career has been focused on, JK Rowling. Unless one has been offline for the last decade, they're aware of Rowling's anti-trans campaign.
Felton's costars have denounced her for not only her transphobia, but also the racism and homophobia steeped in her writing and her reactions to criticism of her stereotypes, bias, and bigotry from BIPOC and LGBTQ+ people.
The actor was asked by a correspondent for Variety:
"Does the Twitterverse controversy around JK Rowling’s [transphobic] views impact you at all or impact your work in the world [of Harry Potter] at all?"
Felton responded:
"No, I can’t say it does."
"I'm not really that attuned to it."
He added:
"The only thing I always remind myself is that I'm lucky enough to travel the world. Here I am in New York, and I have not seen anything bring the world together more than Potter."
"And she’s responsible for that, so I’m incredibly grateful."
Felton's focus on showing total fealty to his employer is unsurprising. In addition to his upcoming Broadway stint, Felton has also been hired to appear in videos to promote Harry Potter themed attractions.
But despite understanding his possible motives, his response was still disappointing to many former fans.
Actor, singer, activist, and USC acting professor Alexandra Billings offered a message for Felton—and others—who choose to ignore any issue that doesn't affect them directly.
Felton is slated to appear on Broadway from November 2025-March 2026.
He is also reportedly interested in getting a role in the upcoming HBO-produced Harry Potter series.