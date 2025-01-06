Skip to content

Mexican President Perfectly Mocks Trump With Proposed Name Change For U.S.

JK Rowling Slammed After Claiming That 'There Are No Trans Kids' In Hateful Rant

J.K. Rowling
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The famed author took to X to claim that "there are no trans kids" before blaming the adults in their lives.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 06, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Famed Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling was criticized after she took to X to claim that "there are no trans kids" before blaming the adults in their lives.

Rowling has repeatedly come under fire for her anti-transgender views and their inclusion in her writing. Her responses to proposed changes to gender recognition laws in the United Kingdom have also drawn public backlash.

And she's at it again, this time denying the existence of transgender children in a viral post:

"There are no trans kids. No child is 'born in the wrong body'. There are only adults like you, prepared to sacrifice the health of minors to bolster your belief in an ideology that will end up wreaking more harm than lobotomies and false memory syndrome combined."

You can see her post below.

Rowling is wrong.

For instance, the number of children in the United States openly identifying as a gender different from the one assigned at birth has grown significantly, reflecting increased recognition of transgender identities and rights, despite ongoing prejudice and discrimination.

With this rise, access to gender-affirming care has expanded, including services offered at numerous clinics within major hospitals.

An analysis of government health surveys from 2017 to 2020 found that 1.4% of 13- to 17-year-olds and 1.3% of 18- to 24-year-olds identified as transgender, compared to about 0.5% of adults overall. These numbers represent a notable increase from previous reports, though the methodologies used differed.

Experts attribute this trend to greater social acceptance and the availability of terminology enabling younger generations to explore and express their gender identities, whereas older adults may face more societal constraints.

Rowling was harshly criticized as a result.


When JK Rowling states that: "There are no trans kids!" she might mean it in regards to the UK in the same manner as Ramzan Kadyrov the Chechen leader or those in similiar countries said, since they had systematcally hunted queer people out of existence in their respective places.
— J3zz (@j3zz-g.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 6:56 AM


Yeah. All those cultures with names for non binary genders, and historical records of people living trans lives don't mean anything. Her ability to look around London and turn what she saw into a successful series of books makes her an expert on biology and psychology.
— Mykl Sandusky (@myklsan.bsky.social) January 1, 2025 at 12:00 PM


Ugh, no trans kids?! I was a trans kid once. I just didn’t have the term nonbinary yet. Sad that trans people were born into the wrong kind of human society where rich people can just dehumanize entire groups of people for just trying to exist as the most authentic version of themselves.
— Kat (@kat-art.bsky.social) January 1, 2025 at 9:23 AM


Seems JK Rowling claims there are ‘no trans kids’, she has too because the alternative means admitting you are an over privileged bigot, so she erases the very kids she is bullying from her consciousness. Similar to Brexit voters, they suffer with cognitive dissonance.
— Marianne Oakes (@oakesmarianne.bsky.social) December 31, 2024 at 3:00 AM

Over the last few years, Rowling has argued against the inclusion of transgender women in women's restrooms and promoted stereotypes about transgender people, as when she included a cross-dressing killer inTroubled Blood, written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, a tribute to a man long considered the father of conversion therapy.

Rowling has said she'd "happily" go to prison over her anti-trans views, previously declaring that she'd "happily do two years [in prison] if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex."

Woman holding up balloons to celebrate her 24th birthday
People Reveal Their Biggest Regrets From Their 20s

