MAGA Rep. Dragged For Sharing Bizarrely Doctored Photo Of Vance With Chiseled Jawline

John Amos' Daughter Reveals She Only Learned About Her Dad's Death 'Through The Media'

John Amos with daughter Shannon (left)
J.Sciulli/WireImage for Cure Autism Now/GettyImages

Shannon Amos revealed on Instagram that she didn't find out about her dad's death in August until Tuesday along with the rest of the world when her brother K.C. announced the Good Times actor's passing.

By Koh MochizukiOct 03, 2024
Shannon Amos, the daughter of Good Times actor John Amos, said she was "devastated" after learning on social media that her father passed away over a month ago.

"I am without words…Our family has received the heartbreaking news that my Dad, John Allen Amos, Jr., transitioned on August 21st," wrote Shannon in the caption to an Instagram video featuring her and her late father partnering for a sweet dancing moment out in an open field.

She continued:

"We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you. "

Here is her post.

John Amos, who rose to prominence as Gordy Howard, the weatherman on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, from 1970 until 1973 before famously portraying James Evans Sr., the husband of Florida Evans, in Good Times from 1974 to 1976, died in Los Angeles of natural causes.

News of his death was announced by Shannon's brother, Grammy-nominated director K.C. Amos. The siblings reportedly had an acrimonious relationship over their father's care, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

K.C. issued a statement, saying in part:

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned."

Shannon, a writer/producer and founder of Afterglow Multimedia, LLC, noted how news of his death "should be a time of honoring and celebrating" her father's life.

She continued:

"Yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing."
"Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free."

Social media users expressed their sympathies.

In June 2023, Shannon launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for her father's care after he allegedly had “fallen victim to elder abuse and exploitation” by a “trusted caregiver.”

She previously had filed complaints of neglect in March. According to TMZ, law enforcement sources claimed Shannon made a call to Adult Protective Services citing that her brother, K.C., failed to get their ailing father the care he needed.

K.C. and his father denied these claims and John's rep told Parade he was "doing well" and that Shannon's GoFundMe campaign was authorized without his blessing.

However, Shannon told The Hollywood Reporter that she provided Colorado and New Jersey police with documentation contradicting the statement given on his behalf.

K.C. rebutted his sister's claims and accused her of lying to portray their father as being "unfit."

In the statement announcing John's death, K.C. said of his father:

“He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold … and he was loved the world over."
"Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor.”

Shannon concluded her Instagram post expressing appreciation for the "outpouring of love, calls, and texts" and asked that people "please continue to hold our family in your thoughts and prayers."

