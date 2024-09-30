Woman Goes Viral After Neighbor Has Purest Reaction To Seeing Her Go For Jog In Hilarious TikTok

Whether we find ourselves sticking with the routine or not, we all like to try out new things that will help improve our lives, our bodies, and our minds.
Mom and TikToker Anna Grace Boswell had recently signed up to run a half-marathon, and she had recently begun to condition herself with light jogging sessions to get ready for that marathon.
So when she went out for her latest jog, it was a total surprise to her when her neighbor, Stanley, spotted her jogging and ran up to her, asking if she was okay.
Boswell responded that she was just out jogging, and Stanley was clearly relieved and went back to his driveway.
You can watch the original video here:
@artsyfartsyag
CACKLING ☠️ Protect my neighbor at all costs. He had no idea what I was running from but he was READY to help! #runtok #runningera #halfmarathontraining #runwithme #runningtok
Boswell caught the interaction on her security camera mounted above her garage, and the quick interaction quickly became a hilarious and applauded viral sensation.
Some TikTokers found the video to be hilarious and made jokes about not exercising regularly.
@artsyfartsyag/TikTok
@artsyfartsyag/TikTok
@artsyfartsyag/TikTok
@artsyfartsyag/TikTok
@artsyfartsyag/TikTok
@artsyfartsyag/TikTok
@artsyfartsyag/TikTok
More seriously, fellow TikTokers applauded Boswell's neighbor, Stanley, for wanting to help out.
@artsyfartsyag/TikTok
@artsyfartsyag/TikTok
@artsyfartsyag/TikTok
@artsyfartsyag/TikTok
@artsyfartsyag/TikTok
@artsyfartsyag/TikTok
@artsyfartsyag/TikTok
After the video went viral, Boswell shared a follow-up video, revealing Stanley and what he'd been thinking in that moment.
For the first three days after the video went live, Stanley didn't know the video had gone viral or that he was internet-famous, but once he heard about it, he had a great time reading the comments.
His favorite comment:
"One I thought was really funny was, 'If you see me running, you better be running, too!'"
"That one was probably the funniest comment I've seen, because that is like, the true story. If I'm running, you need to be running, too! Don't just watch me run; run with me!"
Many wanted to know what had been going through Stanley's mind, which he described:
"Okay, so, I was minding my business. I was playing basketball, and out of my peripheral, it was just like an instant fight-or-flight."
"Something just didn't seem right. I was like, 'Wait a minute!' And I didn't even realize she had on full running gear, so that's what made it even more strange, so I was like, 'Wait, why is she running?'"
"That didn't seem right, so I asked her if everything was okay, and then she said she was running, so I was like, 'Oh, okay. Everything's okay.' It really kind of shocked me!"
You can watch the video here:
@artsyfartsyag
Replying to @ayoungstory Asking @It's Stanley Official the most frequently asked questions from the comments. Make sure you follow him for more Stanley content and show him some love! #stanleysneighbor #fyp #runningera #runwithme #tgif #runtok
While everyone got a joke out of Boswell's neighbor reacting to technically nothing, it was heartwarming that he had her back and was prepared to help her if help was needed.
Though we don't all have them, it's nice to know there are neighbors like that out in the world.