Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'Acolyte' Star Speaks Out To Criticize Disney For Staying Silent As Actors Faced Racist Bullying

Jodie Turner-Smith
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tory Burch

Jodie Turner-Smith called out Disney in an interview with Glamour UK for staying silent as she and her costars were vehemently attacked online by racist fans.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 10, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

British actor Jodie Turner-Smith has had enough of Disney staying silent regarding the racist backlash leveled at projects led by people of color.

Smith starred as Mother Aniseya, a leader of a coven of space witches, in the Disney+ series The Acolyte. The sci-fi show is part of the Star Wars franchise that takes place at the end of the High Republic era long before the events of the Skywalker Saga and it follows a Jedi Master investigating a series of crimes.

The show, created by Leslye Headland, was unceremoniously canceled after one season due to alleged low ratings.

The diverse cast led by Amandla Stenberg included Smith, Manny Jacinto, Lee Jung-jae, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, and many others.

When the show's casting was announced in 2020, Stenberg, who is Black, was targeted along with her castmates by racist trolls who touted themselves as part of the Star Wars fandom and couldn't handle a person of color in a leading role.

Smith, who was born to Jamaican parents, opened up about the cancellation of The Acolyte and how its casting reception was filled with a “rampage of hyper-conservative bigotry, vitriol, prejudiced hatred and hateful language."

Actors of color being cast in Star Wars projects have historically been victims of racist attacks, including British actor John Boyega, whose parents are of Yoruba descent. Boyega dealt with and spoke of his experience with racism starring in the Star Wars sequel trilogy films.

Smith slammed Disney for their lack of response during The Acolyte's critical reception in a recent interview with Glamour magazine, saying:

“[Stenberg] put so much care and thought and love into that, and it’s disappointing to feel like your studio is not having your back in a very public-facing way."
“They’ve got to stop doing this thing where they don’t say anything when people are getting f'king dog-piled on the internet with racism and bullsh*t."





She continued:

“It would just be nice if the people that have all the money were showing their support and putting their feet down."
“Say this is unacceptable: ‘You’re not a fan if you do this.’ Make a really big statement and just see if any money leaves. I bet you it won’t, because people of colour, and especially Black people, make up a very large percentage of buying power."
"They might find that it’s actually more lucrative for them, but everyone’s using ‘woke’ like it’s a dirty word.”





Smith, herself, faced online racist attacks for playing Anne Boleyn in the eponymous AMC+ limited series in 2021.

Some bigoted viewers refused to accept the fact that a person of color would play historical royalty before the show was released.

Although the show and Smith's performance received critical acclaim after Anne Boleyn was released, it had been mercilessly review-bombed on several online community forums.

Smith remains hopeful that perceptions will eventually shift.

She added:

“Opinions change. What’s in vogue changes. We’re gonna get there at some point, to that place where people stop having a stick up their arse about people of colour being a part of IPs that were created by white people."
"You know why? Because we’re never going to f'king stop participating.”

Latest News

More from Entertainment

Screenshot of Lara Trump and Laura Ingraham discussing Kamala Harris
Fox News

Lara Trump Roasted After Claiming MAGA Fans Slip Her Notes On Napkins 'Every Time' She Flies

Former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law and current RNC co-chair Lara Trump was roasted after claiming MAGA fans slip her notes on napkins affirming their support for Trump "every time" she flies.

Lara Trump expressed skepticism about new polling that suggests Vice President Kamala Harris is now increasingly viewed as the “change candidate” in the 2024 election.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Screenshot of Kamala Harris
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; CBS

Trump Is Now Demanding That Harris's Interview On '60 Minutes' Be Investigated In Unhinged Rant

Former President Donald Trump was criticized after claiming in a post on Truth Social that 60 Minutes "sliced and diced" answers Vice President Kamala Harris gave during an interview and demanded an investigation.

Trump claimed, without providing any evidence, that Harris's responses were "virtually incoherent" and suggested they had been edited "as many as four times in a single sentence or thought."

Keep ReadingShow less
Asian elder
Jixiao Huang on Unsplash

People Break Down Advice That Seemed Crazy At First But Was Actually Life-Changing

Unsolicited advice can be very annoying, but that doesn’t mean there aren't any nuggets of wisdom there.

Sometimes the most bizarre suggestions end up being a good idea.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kamala Harris on 'The View'
@theviewabc/TikTok

Harris Writes Notes To Teachers For Students Missing Class For 'The View' Taping In Hilarious Video

Vice President Kamala Harris has been on a bit of a media blitz lately, and this week her many stops included an appearance on ABC's The View.

Harris had a wide-ranging conversation with the show's panel of co-hosts, but during a commercial break she had pressing business to tend to—on behalf of some kids playing hookie.

Keep ReadingShow less
Wooden wedding decoration reading 'Mr. and Mrs.'
Photo by micheile henderson on Unsplash

People Divulge The Strangest Reasons Couples Have Gotten Divorced

Even though when we think of marriage, we think of a lifelong love and the couple being "endgame," sometimes that isn't the reality for every couple.

But some reasons for divorce are much more unexpected than others.

Keep ReadingShow less