Skip to content

MTG Roasted For Delusional Post Celebrating Trump's Election Win

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Jason Kelce Apologizes For Smashing Homophobic Heckler's Phone: 'I'm Not Proud Of It'

Jason Kelce; screenshot from Awful Announcing's X (Twitter) video
ESPN

The former NFL star took a moment at the beginning of Monday Night Countdown to address the incident after a heckler called his brother Travis Kelce a gay slur, lamenting that he "chose to greet hate with hate."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 06, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Last weekend while in State College, Pennsylvania, to watch a game between the Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes, Jason Kelce stood up for his brother Travis Kelce in an unexpected way, with unfortunate consequences.

While Kelce was passing through campus, a troll walked behind him, recording, and asked him what it was like to have a brother who was dating Taylor Swift, all while calling Travis Kelce a homophobic slur.

Upon hearing the insult, Kelce spun around, addressed the troll face-to-face, took the troll's phone, slammed it into the ground, and then put the broken pieces in his pocket before continuing to cross the campus.

The moment was caught from several camera angles and shared on social media. In one, the heckler can be heard begging for his phone after Kelce threw it down, and Kelce could be heard saying, “Who’s the f****t now?”

Throughout the week, Kelce was haunted by videos, posts, and articles about the incident and felt that he had stooped lower than himself, despite trying to defend his brother in that moment.

At the beginning of the Monday Night Countdownon ESPN this week, Kelce addressed his actions before turning the crew's attention back to the game.

Jason Kelce reflected:

"I think everybody has seen everything that took place on social media this week."
"Listen, I'm not happy with anything that took place. I'm not proud of it."
"In a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate, and I just don't think that that's a productive thing. I really don't. I don't think it leads to discourse or is the right way to go about things."
"In that moment, I fell down to a level that I shouldn't have."
"The bottom line is, I want to try to live my life by the Golden Rule. It's what I've always been taught. I try to treat people with common decency and respect, and I'm going to keep doing that moving forward."
"Even though I fell short this week, I'm going to do that and continue to do that."

You can watch the statement here:

Fans reassured Kelce that he didn't need to apologize for standing up for his brother.










Fans may have applauded Kelce's actions in spite of how he lost his temper, but it's nice to see people taking responsibility for their actions.

If more people tried to treat others with dignity and respect, and to apologize when they fall short, the world might look a lot different.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Robert O'Neill
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

Former Navy SEAL Roasted For Claiming Male Gen Z Harris Voters Would Be His 'Concubines'

Former Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill is regarded by many as an American hero, as he's credited as the man who took out Osama bin Laden in 2011 (though this is disputed by some of his former colleagues).

Since then he's been a vocal and outspoken supporter of Republican candidates on social media and started a podcast called "The Operator," but has mostly flown under the radar in left-wing circles.

Keep ReadingShow less
Quincy Jones
Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix)

Oprah And Steven Spielberg Lead Celebrity Tributes To Late Music Icon Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones was a legend in the entertainment industry, and his death over the weekend prompted an outpouring of tributes from musicians, actors, celebrities and others whose lives he influenced. He was 91.

People whose careers he influenced or started took to social media to share special memories of the industry giant, as well as to honor him for his immense talent and his contributions to the arts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tucker Carlson
War Room/Real America's Voice

Tucker Carlson Claims Uptick In Hurricanes Is Actually Caused By Abortion In Bonkers Rant

Former Fox News host and MAGA-devotee Tucker Carlson had another wild rant on a recent podcast.

Carlson, whose fall from Fox News has led him into even more partisan media, was on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast with a new theory. He claimed the increase of hurricane activity was not, in fact, caused by global warming, but by abortion.

Keep ReadingShow less
Josh Seiter; Victoria Scone
@josh_seiter/X, Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Reality Star Rages Over Cervical Screening Ad With 'Man In Costume'—Except She's A Cis Woman

Former Bachelorette contestant Josh Seiter railed against the National Health Service's cancer screening ad for using "a man in costume."

However, the person featured in the NHS ad was not a man, but none other than RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Victoria Scone, a cisgender woman.

Keep ReadingShow less
Black and white photo of a woman grasping a man's hand. Her diamond engagement is prominent.
Photo by Shelby Deeter on Unsplash

People Share The Signs They Knew Their Relationship Was Over

Love can be a wonderful thing.

Some say... "love is all you need."

Keep ReadingShow less