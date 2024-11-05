Herschel Walker Dragged After Awkwardly Flubbing Trump’s Name Twice During Rally

When it comes to flubbing names at pivotal moments, nobody is likely to ever top John Travolta calling Idina Menzel "Adele Dazeem" at the 2014 Oscars.
But if there ever was a contender, it is former Georgia Senate candidate and right-wing lunatic Herschel Walker during his big moment introducing Donald Trump at his Georgia rally on Sunday.
Walker got Trump's name wrong multiple times in a flub so wild all he could do afterward was simply dash offstage.
While intro'ing Trump, Walker said:
“It is time for it to stop, and it stop on Tuesday when we get to the polls and we vote for my friend and your friend Donald Trump Jr. Donald Trump. Jonald J. Trump!"
Gotta give it to Walker. Confusing Donald Trump with his oldest son and then uttering the completely insane "Jonald J. Trump" is hilarious, but perhaps not as hilarious as Walker's jog offstage. Hard to beat that moment.
It was something of a rehash of Walker's disastrous 2022 Senate campaign, in which he said many outlandish things that threatened to sink his campaign.
What finally seemed to do him in, however, was a scandal in which it is was revealed he pressured multiple women into having abortions that he himself paid for. Just months after the overturn of Roe v. Wade, that didn't play very well, and he lost to Senator Raphael Warnock.
Anyway, Trump was unfazed by the return of Walker's talent for gaffes. Onstage, he told his followers that he plans to put Walker in charge of America's "missile defense shield." What could go wrong?!
On social media, Walker's return to the national stage definitely made an impression—for all the wrong reasons, of course.
The latest polling shows Trump leading in Georgia, but his lead has narrowed to less than one point. No word on whether Walker's appearance helped make that happen, but it couldn't have helped.