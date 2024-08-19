Skip to content

Donald Trump Just 'Accepted' A Fake Taylor Swift Endorsement—And Swifties Are Not Happy

Harris Has Hilariously Relatable Reaction After Learning Walz Doesn't Season His 'White Guy Tacos'

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz
YouTube/Kamala Harris

The Democratic running mates sat down to talk in a wide-ranging conversation—and Harris couldn't hide her judgment after Walz admitted he doesn't add any 'flavor' to his 'white guy tacos.'

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 19, 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris had a hilariously relatable reaction after her running mate, Tim Walz, admitted he doesn't season his "white guy tacos."

Walz made the admission during a wide-ranging conversation with Harris about their childhoods, careers, and their vision for the country in the event they win the 2024 election.

When discussing tacos—yes, tacos—Walz said he has "white guy tacos," to which Harris responded:

"What does that mean? Like, mayonnaise and tuna? What are you doing?"

Walz replied:

"Pretty much ground beef and cheese."

Harris then asked:

"That's OK. Do you put any flavor in it?"

When Walz replied with a "no," Harris turned away and said, "Ohhh", laughing at the revelation.

You can see her reaction in the video below.

You can see the full interview below (the "white guy tacos" discussion begins at :14.)

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Many could relate—and thought Harris' reaction was hilarious.


The nearly 10-minute chat showed Harris and Walz bonding over everything from food to music.

Harris said her mother was a huge fan of the late Aretha Franklin, adding:

“Our Christmas gift to my mother, her birthday gift, was always like, what’s the latest Aretha Franklin record?”

She also revealed that her family had an impressive vinyl collection that included albums from Stevie Wonder, Miles Davis, and John Coltrane. Moreover, while she described herself as "a hip-hop girl," she noted that her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, prefers music by Depeche Mode.

Walz described his experience the first time he listened to Bruce Springsteen's The River as a “transformational piece of music” for him. He also recalled saving money to purchase a 1973 orange Chevy Camaro only to discover that the previous owner "left Bob Seger’s [eight-track tape] Night Moves in there."

Walz described listening to that album a lot and mentioned that his current car, a 1979 International Harvester Scout, "has an eight-track player," which allows him to listen to and enjoy that specific eight-track to this day.

Donald Trump; Trump Tower Chicago
DNC Savagely Trolls Trump By Projecting The Perfect Messages Onto Trump Tower In Chicago

