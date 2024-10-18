Harris Campaign Trolls Trump With Side-By-Side Graphic Comparing Her And Trump's Fox Ratings—And Uh-oh

Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign trolled former President Donald Trump with a side-by-side graphic comparing her and Trump's Fox ratings after she sat for an interview with network anchor Bret Baier on Wednesday.
The two candidates' respective appearances on Fox on Wednesday—Trump's during an all-female town hall hosted by Fox host Harris Faulkner—came less than three weeks before Election Day and as polls continue to indicate that that it will be a close race in key battleground states, particularly Pennsylvania, whose 19 electoral college votes are the most of any swing state.
As it turns out, Harris's ratings were far higher than Trump's Fox News town hall with Harris Faulkner earlier in the day. The VP's interview garnered 7.1 million viewers compared to the approximately 3 million viewers who tuned in for Trump's event.
The Harris campaign posted the graphic online along with the following caption:
"We just posted this on Truth Social."
@KamalaHQ/X
Trump, known for his fixation on ratings, has become even more focused on them since President Joe Biden exited the 2024 race, upending Trump's entire campaign strategy by endorsing Harris.
During the summer, Trump reportedly sought the opinions of his media and political allies on what they thought the Democratic National Convention’s TV ratings might be. In private conversations, he emphasized the "tremendous" viewership his acceptance speech garnered during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, expressing doubt that Harris would be able to surpass his numbers on her big night.
Trump’s obsession with ratings became particularly controversial during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he boasted that his press briefings had viewership comparable to the finales of The Bachelor and Monday Night Football. He also seemed to overlook the point of a New York Times article he cited, which raised concerns over networks airing his briefings live due to the frequent misinformation and falsehoods regarding the pandemic.