Harris Campaign Savagely Trolls Trump Over Disastrous Elon Musk Interview—And People Can't Get Enough

After former President Donald Trump had a glitchy and rambling X Spaces conversation with the company's CEO Elon Musk, Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign wasted no time in trolling him over it.
Musk hosted Trump on the platform, though the interview was plagued by technical issues and began awkwardly after a delay of over 40 minutes. During the conversation, Trump covered a range of his key topics, including immigration, censorship, trade, and the assassination attempt against him.
After labeling Harris as “incompetent” and her campaign as “a scam,” Trump also commented that Harris looked “beautiful” on the cover of Time magazine and compared her to his wife Melania. Additionally, he praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as being at the “top of their game.”
In response, Harris' campaign published the following statement mocking "whatever that was":
"Donald Trump's extremism and dangerous Project 2025 agenda is a feature not a glitch of the campaign, which was on full display for those for those unlucky enough to listen in tonight during whatever that was on X.com."
"Trump's entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself — self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024."
You can see it below.
Harris-Walz Campaign
The campaign also released a fundraising email during the interview itself, as noted by Eric Michael Garcia, the senior Washington correspondent for The Independent:
"Right now, Elon Musk is interviewing Donald Trump live on Twitter (we're not calling it "X"). It's not enough that Musk has pledged to donate millions of dollars to help reelect Trump. He's using his purchased platform -- one of the largest social media sites in the world -- to spread Trump's unhinged and hateful agenda to millions of users."
You can see it below:
Harris-Walz campaign
And believe it or not, the campaign also has an account on Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, dedicated to "providing context" for Trump's many rambling statements.
At one point, the campaign shared a post Trump once posted about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Last year, DeSantis was criticized for his entrance into the 2024 presidential race during a glitch-ridden X event hosted by Musk.
The occasion swiftly devolved into a mortifying debacle, marred by vexing technical hiccups, inadvertent microphone mishaps, and fragmented exchanges that persisted for over 20 minutes before abruptly vanishing. Eventually, the livestream recommenced, leaving a multitude of listeners in suspense, eagerly awaiting even a solitary utterance from DeSantis.
As the Twitter audio livestream faltered, the reaction, both within and outside the platform, resonated with astonishment and derision. The hashtag #Desaster proliferated across numerous posts, while others seized the opportunity to mock the failure.
So last night, the Harris campaign was quick to point out the irony of Trump's current situation by "re-truthing" his post about DeSantis:
"Wow! The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER! His whole campaign will be a disaster. WATCH!"
You can see it below.
@realdonaldtrump/Truth Social
It was a brutal example of social media trolling—and people loved it.
Musk has thrown his support behind Trump in this election, reportedly pledging $45 million a month to Trump's campaign—a pledge he later denied. He now claims to be directing his funds into his own pro-Trump political action committee, AmericaPAC.
America PAC has already received support from some of Musk’s friends and allies in the tech industry, according to the New York Times. This includes Joe Lonsdale, co-founder of the software company Palantir alongside Peter Thiel, a significant political donor to Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance.
The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Trump and Musk have discussed a potential advisory role for him in the event Trump returns to the White House. The publication noted this spring that the specifics of the role are still being discussed and may not come to fruition.
Trump and Musk have also reportedly explored ways to grant Musk formal input and influence over border security and economic policies, areas where Musk has recently been more outspoken.
Musk has said he's open to hosting Harris on X Spaces—an invitation the Harris campaign has not responded to.