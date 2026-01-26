Skip to content

Rachel McAdams' Costar Cheekily Explains Why McAdams Doesn't 'Deserve' Star On Walk Of Fame In Sweet Speech

Rachel McAdams with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame; Domhnall Gleeson
Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/20th Century Studios/Getty Images

Actor Domhnall Gleeson was on hand for his About Time costar's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony—and he explained exactly why it's "not fair" that Adams gets a star.

Jan 26, 2026
There are many outrageously talented people in the world, and it's an honor to know one, to get to work with them, and especially to be able to acknowledge them for their talents.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows actor Domhnall Gleeson recently had the honor of acknowledge his About Time co-star and on-screen love interest Rachel McAdams for her talents as she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

And Gleeson being Gleeson, he had a unique approach to giving his speech.

Throughout the first half of his speech, Gleeson quipped:

"I'm pretty sure anyone who has worked with Rachel McAdams would agree with what I'm about to say: which is to say that, Rachel, I don't think you deserve this."

Laughter broke out across the crowd as Gleeson continued to roast, yet compliment, McAdams:

"Life, and more importantly Hollywood, has taught me that you are not supposed to have it all."
"It is not fair to be everyone’s favorite person on-set and the best actor in the room."
"It is selfish of you to be a devoted mother of two, putting family above all else, and a huge movie star continually knocking it out of the park, commercially and artistically.”
“It’s not okay to be a Hollywood star and a character actor, to be gifted at comedy and drama, to be unrestricted by genre or expectation, and to be the loveliest person I’ve ever met in my life."
"That’s not how we do things!"
“So, yeah, I don’t think you deserve it.”

Then, tying in his personal experiences with McAdams, Gleeson continued:

"When I look at the other names on the stars on these streets [the Hollywood Walk of Fame], and I realized that a lot of these people... 'Psychopaths' might be too strong of a word, but a lot of these people were crazy."
"You're not. You're amazing."
"So, how have you made it work?"
"You're a phenomenal actor. Every word you utter seems profoundly true and connected, and I have witnessed that up close, thirteen years ago on 'About Time.'"
"Rachel acted so convincingly at me that for three full months, I believed I could travel through time."
"You made me believe we were happily married in a small town in England."
"That was irresponsible. It's your talent, I guess, but let me tell you, the comedown was brutal."
"So, maybe you are a psychopath."
"Welcome to Hollywood!"

You can watch Gleeson's speech here:

Fans were touched by Gleeson's speech and agreed with his sentiments about how deserving McAdams actually was.










This was such a sweet and unique approach to an honorary speech, and it was especially fitting that it was delivered by Gleeson to McAdams. After all, About Time fans have waited for them to be reunited since the first time they watched the couple fall head over heels on screen.

