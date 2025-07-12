Skip to content

Plane Passengers Floored Over Flight Attendant's Suggestion While Stuck In 130 Degree Heat

Woman Calls 911 After Hearing Odd Alarm Going Off In Her Home—Only For Cops To Make Embarrassing Discovery

Screenshots from @trace_myjournee's TikTok video
@trace_myjournee/TikTok

TikToker @trace_myjournee shared how she was singing karaoke at her home when she heard what sounded like a high-pitched alarm going off, so she called 911 in a panic—and they found the embarrassing source of the sound.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn Tozan
Jul 12, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
We've all had our embarrassing moments, but most of us can say that our embarrassing moment didn't lead to calling the fire department.

While having a relaxing Saturday night at home with wine and a personal karaoke system, TikToker @trace_myjournee was concerned when a loud and shrill alarm started to come from inside her apartment.

She patrolled her apartment, checking appliances and detectors, looking for the source of the sound. Based on its shrill and loud nature, she was certain that it was a serious issue and even became concerned that it could be harmful to herself and her neighbors sharing the building.

Eventually, she called 911, and a group of firefighters was dispatched to her location. In the meantime, the noise had stopped, which made their hunt around her apartment harder, but when the sound started up again, it was soon obvious where the sound was coming from.

The TikToker had originally been suspicious that the sound was coming from the stove in her kitchen, near where she'd been sitting and relaxing. Surprisingly, one of the firefighters picked up her karaoke microphone and said the sound was coming from it.

All concerns resolved, the group laughed about the misunderstanding, and the TikToker even sang a song for them.

Upon leaving, a police officer in attendance cracked a joke by pointing to the bodycam he had on the chest of his uniform and said the best part was that he'd caught the whole incident on camera.

You can watch the video here:

@trace_myjournee

My tax dollars hard at work 😓 #storytime #embarassing #fyp #kareoke

Fellow TikTokers were tickled by the story.

  @trace_myjournee/TikTok

 

  @trace_myjournee/TikTok

 

  @trace_myjournee/TikTok

 

  @trace_myjournee/TikTok

 

  @trace_myjournee/TikTok

 

Others reassured their fellow TikToker that she probably made their night rather than wasted their time.

  @trace_myjournee/TikTok

 

  @trace_myjournee/TikTok

 

  @trace_myjournee/TikTok

 

  @trace_myjournee/TikTok

 

  @trace_myjournee/TikTok

 

While this TikToker might be embarrassed about the reality of the situation that she found herself in, the truth of the matter is that she surely will begin to see the humor in this in time.

As for the men who came to her aid, they were likely grateful for an almost-emergency that turned out to be funny rather than tragic—and, of course, to have a funny story to share around at the station.

Screenshots from @alexojennings' TikTok video
Bride Mocked For Posting 'Cringe' Dance Performance For Her Husband in Front Of Her Religious Parents

Outraged Mom Calls Out American Airlines After Her Special Needs Daughter Is Forced To Crawl Off Plane
Outraged Mom Calls Out American Airlines After Her Special Needs Daughter Is Forced To Crawl Off Plane

Reneé Rapp
Singer Reneé Rapp Gives Young LGBTQ+ Fans Some Hilarious Advice On How To Handle Homophobic Parents

Barbie dolls on display
Conservatives Predictably Outraged After Mattel Introduces New Barbie With Type 1 Diabetes

