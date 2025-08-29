Skip to content

American Tennis Star Responds With Grace After U.S. Open Opponent Tells Her She Has 'No Education' Or 'Class'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Regina King Has Emotional Reaction After Interviewer Speaks About Her Late Son In The Present Tense

Regina King; Regina King & Ian Alexander
@iamscottevans/Instagram ; Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

The Oscar winner was overcome with emotion after House Guest host Scott Evans used the present tense to talk about her late son Ian, who died by suicide in 2022.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsAug 29, 2025
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Actor and director Regina King is unfortunately known for more than her career, namely the tragic death of her son Ian, who died by suicide in 2022.

In a recent segment of the House Guest podcast with Scott Evans, she and Evans discussed one of the ways she is honoring his memory with a new line of orange wines, which she and Evans poured and drank solemnly on the show.

The wine, MianU, is one way she is honoring her late son. She went on to explain that the wine represents the good parts of Ian.

"It is all things Ian, all things that he loves, all things that he represents, which is connection, art, and just good energy."

During the segment, King thanked Evans for taking her lead and speaking of Ian in the present tense. Evans seemed a bit choked up, and let a moment of silence grow between the two of them, before moving to pour a glass.

The moment was not unnoticed by commenters, who felt moved.

@nataliegravestucker/Instagram

@iamjenantoinette/Instagram

@i_amtwin1/Instagram

At the time of her son's suicide, King described herself to the Sun Times as being "devastated at the deepest level." Ian Alexander was her only child, and often accompanied his mother to red carpet events. He had a burgeoning career as a DJ before his death.

Many commenters expressed the terrible wrongness that comes with a parent losing a child, no matter at what age.

@darkknight_987/Instagram

@mylifeisabeach/Instagram

Evans' and King's segment brought many commenters to tears.

@iluvbeingme/Instagram

@curatedbynep/Instagram

@andthenwepod/Instagram

King, though still grieving her son, has sought ways to honor his legacy and the joy and comfort he used to bring to others.

She spoke to the common saying that a person is not truly gone until there is no one to remember them, and how she's tried to find a way to help keep his memory alive.

"How can we always continue to be saying his name and saying it in the joyous space that, for Ian, if it's a moment, we gon' make it special and make the most out of it."
"And the idea is celebrating connection, and usually with a bottle of wine is when you have those great conversations, when you go a little bit deeper, and so it just seemed perfect."

@theanayal8ter/Instagram

Her celebration of his life had some commenters ready to contribute.

@niccigilbert/Instagram

@davidgeedaniels/Instagram

@avrilereigns/Instagram

MianU Wine's first 2024 bottling is already sold out, but you can register for a waitlist for the next bottling when it becomes available.

Latest News

Gavin Newsom
Political News

Newsom Brings Receipts About Red State Homicide Rates Amid Trump's Deployment Of Troops To Blue Cities

Child covering their face
Trending

'Harmless' Lies People Tell Kids That Actually Have Long-Term Effects

JD Vance; Jen Psaki
Political News

Vance Gets Brutal Reminder After Accusing Jen Psaki Of 'Attacking' People For Praying Following School Shooting

Mike Collins; Donald Trump
Political News

MAGA Congressman Caught On Hot Mic Admitting Trump Is In The Epstein Files—And Whoops!

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots from @andydouglas.trumpboy's TikTok video; President Donald Trump
@andydouglas.trumpboy/TikTok; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Video Of Little Boy Sobbing After Finding Out Trump Is A Real Person Goes Viral—And We Totally Get It

Whether it was Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, or some other important facet of childhood, most of us found out when we were kids that something we loved did not exist, and it was absolutely devastating and world-changing.

But imagine there being something that you deeply disliked or feared, only for you to find out that it actually exists on the same plane and in the same timeline as you.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @originalsugarphly's TikTok video
@originalsugarphly/TikTok

Woman Stunned After Best Friend Of 23 Years Ends Friendship Over Her 'Mom Shorts'

We will all have friends who come into our lives for a reason, for a season, or for a lifetime. There are those situational friendships, like from work or school, that dissolve when we exit that space, and there are friendships that might form from knowing the same people.

Then there are those tried-and-true friendships that we think will truly stand the test of time—but even those sometimes fracture under pressure. And sometimes for the most ridiculous reasons.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @nurse_xtina129's TikTok
@nurse_xtina129/TikTok

Woman Sparks Debate By Putting Out Small Fire At Dunkin' Donuts After Workers Ignored It

Imagine hitting that afternoon slump and seeking out your favorite caffeinated beverage: a highlight in an otherwise dumpster fire kind of day. But then you arrive at your coffeehouse of choice—and there's literally a fire.

TikToker Cristina Conklin was waiting in line for a beverage at Dunkin' Donuts in Warwick, New York, when she became either a villain or a hero, depending on who was watching her TikTok video.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from David Dickson's TikTok videos
@new.beginnings639/TikTok

56-Year-Old Man Leaves The Internet In Shock After Showing Off His Mexican Facelift

Between constant conversations about generations not looking their age, and a resurgence of "skinnytok" and "beautytok," there's this renewed pressure for everyone to look their best, for them to refresh their look, and most importantly, to look a decade younger than they actually are.

Stories have been circulating about Americans going to Mexico, specifically Guadalajara, in search of quality and affordable plastic surgery to give them a fresh look, but patients are walking away looking much younger than you might expect.

Keep ReadingShow less
Former Republican congressman and Fox News host Trey Gowdy
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

MAGA Fumes Over Fox Gun Control Talk

The nation is reeling after yesterday’s mass shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, where a gunman opened fire during a Catholic school Mass, killing two children and injuring more than a dozen others. The tragedy has not only shaken the community but also reignited the national debate over guns in America—this time sparked by an unlikely voice.

Former Republican congressman and Fox News host of Sunday Night in America, Trey Gowdy—long seen as a staunch defender of gun rights and a past recipient of National Rifle Association contributions—surprised many of his own allies when he called for a national reckoning on firearms access.

Keep ReadingShow less