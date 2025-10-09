Skip to content

Jason Kelce Has Hilarious Reaction To Taylor Swift's New Song About Travis' 'Appendage'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Minnie Driver Shares Old Tabloid's Backhanded Compliment To Call Out Unrealistic Beauty Standards: 'F**k Labels'

Minnie Driver
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

The actor shared a tabloid from the '90s that claimed she went from "Plain Jane to drop-dead gorgeous" in a powerful Instagram post, lamenting about how there was no recourse back then to speak out.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsOct 09, 2025
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Styles from the '90s may be back in fashion, but not everything from that era needs to be repeated.

Actor Minnie Driver recently spoke up about the terrible '90s coverage of actors—especially women—by tabloids, which had impossible beauty standards and were quick to make scathing assessments.

Driver, best known at the time for her roles in 1995's Circle of Friends and 1997's Good Will Hunting, was a frequent target of these tabloid smears. She was often mocked in the press for having curly hair, among other ridiculous criticisms.

She recently took to Instagram, posting one such tabloid article, titled "Minnie Driver: From Drab...to Fab!" in which the unnamed periodical compared her "drab" picture sporting a full head of curls, to the later "Fab" one, clearly taken at a formal occasion and with Driver's hair straightened.

Driver added a video after the picture of the old article, recalling how difficult it was to be an actress in the '90s in that kind of spotlight, especially before social media leveled the playing field a bit and allowed actors ways to speak directly to the public.

She said:

"There was absolutely no recourse pre- social media, no way of adding your voice to those who described you with such authority."

She also emphasized how difficult it was to have that criticism placed upon you for the tiniest deviation from the norm.

She pointed out how that narrative can easily lead to terrible self-image in women.

"And we wonder why the labels that are stuck on women become internally weaponised and pinball around our heads doing their worst."

People in the comment section were with her on this sentiment.

@harimiller/Instagram

People made it clear that she is—and has always been—beautiful, and never drab.

@lustig75/Instagram

@thekarayoung/Instagram

@asha_malikmasters/Instagram

@isaacboots/Instagram

Driver's discussion of '90s media coverage of women rang true for many people, including former '90s supermodel Jodie Kidd.

@jodiekiddoffical/Instagram

@shraaampstagram/Instagram

@mother_of_pearls_/Instagram

Some commenters explored the idea of having "drab" and "fab" styles.

@addiepray/Instagram

@lexpeck1/Instagram

Driver's curly haired fans shared their sentiments about how Hollywood has historically, and still does to some extent, handle natural curls on actors.

@ollyolyoxenfreak/Instagram

@lowrihafcooke/Instagram

Finally, someone updated the headline.

Driver suggested a pathway forward in her video, proposing we say "...and back to drab," but hopefully this sort of article is much rarer in today's press.

Latest News

Screenshot of Donald Trump Jr. on Newsmax
Political News

Don Jr. Ripped After Going Off On Fox News For Being 'Biased' Against MAGA Republicans

One button with a line between a man and a woman, one button with a broken heart, and a third button with a broken heart and a man and a woman
Trending

People Who Blindsided Their Spouse With Divorce Papers Break Down What Happened

Brandon Johnson and JB Pritzker; Donald Trump
Political News

JB Pritzker And Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Clap Back Hard After Trump Calls For Their Arrests

Screenshot of Monica Crowley; Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Official Dragged For Praising Trump With Ridiculous Description Of His 'Leadership' On Fox News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

U.S. Scientist Dr. Fred Ramsdell discovered he and his team won a Nobel Prize while camping.
Narciso Contreras/Anadolu via Getty Images

U.S. Scientist Wins Nobel Prize in Odd Way!

In a world where a U.S. president is still openly thirsting for a Nobel Peace Prize, it’s refreshing to know the honor can still go to someone who wasn’t campaigning for it on Truth Social.

Immunologist Fred Ramsdell found out he’d won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine in the most delightfully rugged way possibl: while camping off the grid in Montana. Ramsdell was parked at a campground with his wife, Laura O’Neill, after several days hiking the Rockies, when she suddenly screamed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Karoline Leavitt
Fox News

Karoline Leavitt Schooled After Spouting Out Bonkers 'MAGA Math' About Drug Prices

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was widely mocked after she repeated President Donald Trump's impossible claims that he got pharmaceutical companies to lower their drug prices by more than 100%, saying they are "going to be lowered by “200, 300, 100%.”

Even if Trump’s policy, which is dependent on cooperation from reluctant pharmaceutical companies and speculative future regulatory moves, were to result in a sharp drop in drug prices, it’s mathematically impossible to cut prices by 500% to 1,500%.

Keep ReadingShow less
LBC News Natasha Clark holding Conservative Party chocolate bar
LBC News/X

UK Conservatives Roasted After Chocolate Bar Criticizing Liberals Contains Epic Typo

It's the Reform UK Party that is most closely associated with MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, but some members of the Conservative Party—a.k.a. the Tories—have embraced Trump as well, or spouted similar rhetoric.

Now the Tories are borrowing something else from Trump: his spelling prowess.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dolly Parton
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Dolly Parton's Sister Clears The Air After Post Asking For Prayers For Dolly Sparks Concern

We've all seen those "VagueBook" posts where someone asks for prayers for a loved one, leaving us to wonder how serious the issue is, what they need prayers for, and most importantly, whether or not they will get better.

Beloved country singer and social advocate Dolly Parton shared last week that she's been a little under the weather lately, largely due to her many commitments that have her going back and forth across the country.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zelda Williams, the daughter of late actor Robin Williams, implored fans to stop sending her AI videos of her dad.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Zelda Williams pleads: Stop AI videos!

In 1993, Robin Williams sat down with The Today Show and vented his frustration at Disney for breaking what he thought was a simple promise.

Williams said on the NBC show:

Keep ReadingShow less