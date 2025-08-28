Woman Stunned After Best Friend Of 23 Years Ends Friendship Over Her 'Mom Shorts'

We will all have friends who come into our lives for a reason, for a season, or for a lifetime. There are those situational friendships, like from work or school, that dissolve when we exit that space, and there are friendships that might form from knowing the same people.

Then there are those tried-and-true friendships that we think will truly stand the test of time—but even those sometimes fracture under pressure. And sometimes for the most ridiculous reasons.

TikToker @originalsugarphly began filming, speaking to herself in the mirror, and appearing exhausted and devastated.

"23 years. 23 years of being best friends out the window."

"Why?"

She then stepped back and scanned herself up and down, wearing a short, brown t-shirt, and the new American Eagle "mom shorts," which offer a three-inch in-seam, are high-rise, and fully cover the person in the front and the back.

The TikToker appeared flabbergasted.

"[Because of] these shorts."

The previous weekend, TikToker @originalsugarphly flew to Las Vegas to spend time with her best friend, help her best friend prepare for a housewarming party, and go with her best friend and two sons, ages 14 and 17, to do their back-to-school shopping.

She believed everything went well and that everyone had a good time. That was until she received a phone call shortly before this video was filmed.

She recounted the conversation:

"About an hour ago, she calls me, we're having a normal conversation, and then all of a sudden, she mentions her boys were uncomfortable, specifically the younger one."

"I said, 'What do you mean they were uncomfortable?'"

"She said, 'Your shorts were so short. They were inappropriate, and you made them uncomfortable. You could see your whole butt hanging out!'"



"I'm sorry, but you can't see my butt."

She then pivoted to show the back of her shorts in the mirror. The shorts looked high-waisted in the back, too, and her butt and thighs immediately below the buttocks level were totally covered.

The TikToker appeared increasingly frustrated.

"My butt's covered. It's covered. They're mom shorts."

"But I will say, if anyone had mentioned that they thought what I was wearing was inappropriate, I would have changed clothing. But no, everything was fine, and now we're having this conversation."

"I pushed back and said, 'They're not inappropriate. I feel they are appropriate. I feel they are how I normally dress.'"

"She goes off and tells me that because of the things that have happened, her 14-year-old is going to need therapy to deal with how he's feeling, and they're not used to seeing people dressed like this and dressed so inappropriately."

"I'm like, 'They live in Las Vegas. You live in Vegas. You're telling me they don't see this?'"

"And she said, 'No, they're never around it. Your whole butt was out, and it was so inappropriate.'"

You can watch the video here:

@originalsugarphly 23 years of friendship gone, because of shorts. 💔😢💔 #sad #hurt #unfriended #bestfriend #shorts #storytime #momshorts #americaneagle

Some reassured the TikToker that the jeans were totally appropriate and not the problem.

@originalsugarphly/TikTok

Others agreed and were sure there were deeper problems or insecurities at work.

Everyone has a different sense of what makes them comfortable and what they believe is appropriate, but everyone could agree that they couldn't understand how this was friendship-ending.

Rather, it seemed that there was some other problem going on with the TikToker's friend. And honestly, it sounds like she might be better off without that "friend."