Skip to content

Doug Emhoff's Ex-Wife Has Iconic Reaction After Fan Compares Her Support Of Harris To Melania

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Old Photo Of Trump Standing Behind Dirty Bulletproof Glass At Rally Sparks Hilarious Memes

Donald Trump
Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

After the ex-President said he'll only speak at outdoor rallies behind bulletproof glass from now on, a 2019 photo of him behind some dirty glass resurfaced—and the memes are on point.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyAug 22, 2024
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Following his assassination attempt, former President Donald Trump announced he'll only be appearing at outdoor rallies behind bulletproof glass, as most of us would.

But he probably didn't bargain for it turning into a hilarious and ridiculous social media meme.

That's exactly what's happened, though, after a resurfaced 2019 photo of him behind some very filthy bulletproof glass went viral, and instantly became an extremely silly meme template.

The photo was originally taken at the J2019 Independence Day celebration "Salute to America" in Washington, DC, where Trump gave an address.

Speaking in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Trump was joined by military pageantry and, of course, fireworks.

But at this point it seems pretty likely that July 4, 2019, will now be remembered—if it's remembered at all—for the torrent of absurdly silly and mocking memes Trump's inexplicably dirty bulletproof glass has spawned.

From the obvious takes that reminded people of water dripping down glass...


To the downright bizarre...

To the instantly relatable...

And, of course, there were pop culture references.



But perhaps the best use of the meme directly mocked Trump himself.

Whatever the case, the meme couldn't have come at a better time.

Trump, knocked back on his heels by the runaway success of the Harris-Walz campaign, has resorted to holding rallies exclusively in towns with long-standing ties to the KKK, including York, Pennsylvania, and Asheboro, North Carolina.

Howell, Michigan, also made the list, which is not only known as the "KKK Capital of Michigan" but is also home to a far-right militia with ties to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

Then he'll finish the week in Glendale, Arizona, home of the worldwide headquarters of the Aryan Nations Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. Surely all coincidences!

So yeah, the more memes mocking this guy as the buffoon he is, the better.

Keep 'em coming, memelords.

Latest News

More from News/2024-election

Screenshots of speaker at Republican National Convention and Lil John at the Democratic National Convention
@PresidentPat/X; @KamalaHQ/X

Clip From RNC's State Roll Call Resurfaces After DNC's Was Essentially A Dance Party—And Hoo Boy

After the Democratic National Convention created a rollicking dance club atmosphere for its ceremonial state roll call, a clip from the much more staid Republican National Convention went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The DNC featured delegates enthusiastically dancing and singing last night as they officially nominated Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the presidential ticket in November's election.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gosder Cherilus
Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Former NFL Player Apologizes After Getting Arrested For Urinating On Fellow Airline Passenger

Former NFL player Gosder Cherilus apologized after being arrested for allegedly urinating on a passenger during a Delta flight from Boston to Ireland.

The flight was forced to return to Boston's Logan International Airport this past Sunday due to Cherilus' behavior. Massachusetts State Police described him as "irate and uncooperative" when asked to leave the plane.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hulk Hogan; Kamala Harris
Rob Kim/Getty Images for Fanfics; Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Hulk Hogan Drunkenly Threatens To 'Body-Slam' Kamala Harris In Bizarre Racist Rant

Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan was criticized after a video obtained by TMZ showed him joking about "body-slamming" Vice President Kamala Harris at a promotional event for his new beer before veering into racism with a dig about Harris' Indian heritage.

Notably, Hogan mispronounced Harris's name by emphasizing the second syllable instead of the first. Harris, who has repeatedly clarified the correct pronunciation of her name, often suggests remembering it as "comma-la." The traditional pronunciation of the Indian name is closer to "com'la."

Keep ReadingShow less
Tina Knowles with daughter Beyoncé
Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Media/WireImage via Parkwood/GettyImages

Tina Knowles Has Hilarious Reaction After Just Realizing NSFW Meaning Behind Beyoncé's 'Ego'

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, might've been the last person to discover that her daughter's 2009 single "Ego" had a NSFW meaning in the lyrics, and her reaction was pure.

On Sunday, Momma Tina shared a clip of the Can I Vibe With Y’all podcast hosts Cazo Wilborn and Chris Mathis singing along to the song in which Queen Bey sings about her love for the "huge ego," or penis, of her main man.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chappell Roan; TikTok screenshot of Chappell Roan
Steve Jennings/FilmMagic/Getty Images; @chappellroan/TikTok

Singer Chappell Roan Sparks Debate After Calling Out Fans For Their 'Creepy Behavior' On TikTok

In two videos posted to TikTok yesterday, Chappell Roan called out fans for their "creepy behavior."

The pop star, who recently rocketed to fame took, to the platform to express her unease over strangers approaching her and asking for photos and hugs when they see her out in public.

Keep ReadingShow less