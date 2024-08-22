Old Photo Of Trump Standing Behind Dirty Bulletproof Glass At Rally Sparks Hilarious Memes

Following his assassination attempt, former President Donald Trump announced he'll only be appearing at outdoor rallies behind bulletproof glass, as most of us would.

But he probably didn't bargain for it turning into a hilarious and ridiculous social media meme.

That's exactly what's happened, though, after a resurfaced 2019 photo of him behind some very filthy bulletproof glass went viral, and instantly became an extremely silly meme template.

The photo was originally taken at the J2019 Independence Day celebration "Salute to America" in Washington, DC, where Trump gave an address.

Speaking in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Trump was joined by military pageantry and, of course, fireworks.

But at this point it seems pretty likely that July 4, 2019, will now be remembered—if it's remembered at all—for the torrent of absurdly silly and mocking memes Trump's inexplicably dirty bulletproof glass has spawned.



From the obvious takes that reminded people of water dripping down glass...







To the downright bizarre...

To the instantly relatable...

And, of course, there were pop culture references.









But perhaps the best use of the meme directly mocked Trump himself.

Whatever the case, the meme couldn't have come at a better time.

Trump, knocked back on his heels by the runaway success of the Harris-Walz campaign, has resorted to holding rallies exclusively in towns with long-standing ties to the KKK, including York, Pennsylvania, and Asheboro, North Carolina.

Howell, Michigan, also made the list, which is not only known as the "KKK Capital of Michigan" but is also home to a far-right militia with ties to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

Then he'll finish the week in Glendale, Arizona, home of the worldwide headquarters of the Aryan Nations Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. Surely all coincidences!

So yeah, the more memes mocking this guy as the buffoon he is, the better.

Keep 'em coming, memelords.

