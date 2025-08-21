People Reveal Which Loopholes They Exploited Until They Were Closed

People who willfully ignore or try to skirt the rules often find their bad behavior coming back to haunt them.

However, there are very few people who haven't skirted certain rules and regulations every now and then.

Specifically, if they find a loophole.

In which case, they aren't exactly breaking any rules, rather taking advantage of what goes unnoticed.

At least until they or others are found out.

Redditor RoarOfTheWorlds was curious to learn about the loopholes people enjoyed for as long as they could, leading them to ask:

"What’s a loophole you abused until it was closed?"

Help Is On The Way!

"I always click the 'help' button at unattended Paid-parking structures."

"It’s a 50/50 chance that the attendant thats supposed to go out and help you won’t bother and just open the gate."

'There are four locations in Hollywood that this happens at that I will take to my grave."- jammerpammerslammer

Hardly A Throwaway Account!



"Coca Cola used to offer digital $5 Amazon credits at Christmas time to anyone who entered 10 bottle cap codes on their website, with a limit of $10 per email address."

"I was having a particularly lean year so I created a number of new free email accounts so I could claim my family's stockpile of old bottle caps."

"I got about $1400 in Amazon credit out of it."- msnmck

How Did People Ever Get By Without Cell Phones...



"Back in the pay phone days, if your call didn’t go through you got your quarter back."

"I’d call home and let the phone ring once and hang up."

"I’d call a second time, let it ring twice and hang up."

"I’d still have my quarter and my Mom knew I was ready to be picked up from school."

"Went away when pay phones did."- iammacman

Re-Sale Value



"Back when best buy sold strategy guides and Gamestop bought them as trade-ins, I would buy up all the ones that went clearance for 1 cent and go across the street to sell them each for $1."

"Paid for my GameCube and PS2 that way!"- According_Camera7129

Dot E.D.U...



"Graduated from a well-known college 20 years ago."

"Still had my student email and would link it to prime, adobe and all the student discount deals."

"Finally got deactivated this past year though."- jsanchez030

What They Don't Know...



"Years ago the CVS reward card coupons weren't checked against what you bought."

"Got a $1 off coupon for laundry soap? "

"Get a dollar off a soda instead."

"The employees didn't care and it took a couple months for it to get fixed."- Low_Day_6901

How To Get Ahead In Advertising

"Because I was a manager for a small privately owned business, it was my responsibility to update the company website, which was some DIY Squarespace thing."

"I always told the owner that I should be getting paid extra for the extra responsibility, as the website didn't even exist when I was hired, but she refused."



"So one day I linked their site to my personal Google AdSense account and continued to earn passive income for years after I left because the owner never bothered to view her own company website."

"And if she ever did see the ads, she most likely had no idea how they got there or how to remove them."- onefellswoop70

The Effort People Go Through To Save A Buck...

"Parking garage in college."

"First 15 mins were free. I’d park, go to my classes, hit the gym, grab some food, see friends, normally a few hours."

"When I left, I’d grab the big metal top from the 50-gallon barrel trash can near the entrance."

"Then I’d walk thru the entry, holding the metal trash top to set off the sensor making it seem as a car was coming in."

"Get a new ticket, return the top, and use the new ticket within the 15-minute timeframe to drive out for free."- BaddestKarmaToday

The System Upgrade No One Wanted

"Haha, it was immediately closed."

"I only used it once but maybe others got a few trips out of it."



"In 2001, I bought an airplane ticket online and the site had a new feature to pick your own seat."

"I was like 'whatever, front row'."

"First class on an economy fare!"- iggybdawg

Took Them That Long To Notice



"Free Sirius XFM."

"I canceled it."

"The company stopped billing me but never actually shut it off."

"Lasted for YEARS."- Salty-Ambition9733

The Many Benefits Of Reading...



"It wasn't really a loophole but my local library when I was a kid did a drawing every month (or was it week? 30 years ago, I don't remember) to win a personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut."

"All you had to do was read 5 books and you'd fill them out on this piece of paper with your name on it."

"I was there all day often because my mom didn't want to mom, but luckily I liked to read so I would win that free pizza every time."

"I don't know if other kids read that much or even knew about it or what but the library definitely parented and fed me for years."- Ohhhhhhthehumanity

Not All Insurance Salesmen Are Crooked...

"When I worked at GameStop, I would tell everyone to get a warranty on any console, especially if it's used or refurbished."

"Not because it will break, but so you can get a new console every year."

'As long as you had that warranty, we had to exchange the console."

"If you bought a used one or refurb and we didn't have the same one, guess what."

"Someone is getting a new console."

"If you had the old model and the new Xbox series s came out."

"Guess who is getting a new Xbox series s."

"You could bring in the console smash on the floor in front of me, and I had to replace it with what we had."

"As long as you did it with that year's warranty."- Shobuddha

Another Reason Not To Release A New Phone Every Year...

"I was grandfathered in to the T-mobile 'Jump on Demand' plan."

"You paid the regular rate for unlimited data plus $5/mo, and can upgrade your phone a maximum of once per month, providing that you give the old one back and pay for any upgrades like storage (which I didn't do)."

"When the iPhone 8 came out I traded my iPhone 7 to have it at no cost."

"I had no intent on keeping it because the iPhone X released the next month, which I promptly upgraded to."

"I got a new iPhone every single month for over a year because you only have to give back the phone- the charger, headphones, and box were yours to keep."

"Then, when that class action lawsuit against Apple for intentionally kneecapping battery life came around, I had 16 boxes with serial numbers on them to cash in for $50 each."- gigaflops_

Buyer's Incentive!



"Every time I picked up an Amazon locker at RiteAid it gave me a $5 introductory coupon for anything in the store."

"Took them over a year to stop doing this."- screenshot9999999

A Small Price To Pay To Avoid A Line



"At one of the border crossings here in BC, the duty-free is almost right at the border booths, maybe a 10-minute wait."

"If you purchase something at the duty-free and show a receipt upon exit, they let you into the line right at the border booth, essentially."

"So whenever there was a line longer than 25 minutes, I would cut down the side lane, buy a water bottle or chocolate at the duty free for $4, then bypass hundreds of cars."

"Massive time saver, especially during peak crossings."- chewblekka

It's not unfair to say cheating the system is always wrong, no matter the circumstance.

That being said, who wouldn't cheat the system when they are practically invited to do so?