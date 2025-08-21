Skip to content

Kristi Noem Dragged For Catering To Trump's Latest Bizarre Border Wall Request To Deter Migrants

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Rep. Mocked After Claiming He 'Spoke' To 'Large Numbers' Of Dead Voters

Jeff Van Drew
Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images

Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew turned heads after claiming on Fox Business that he knows about voter fraud because he "spoke" to "large numbers" of deceased voters.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 21, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

New Jersey Republican Representative Jeff Van Drew had people raising their eyebrows after claiming in an interview with Fox Business that he knows voter fraud exists because he personally "spoke" to "large numbers" of deceased voters.

For years, President Donald Trump and his surrogates have falsely alleged that the 2020 election was fraudulent and since then have promoted countless conspiracy theories about “cheating” and “rigged” votes.

And now, following Trump's announcement that he intends to “lead a movement” to eliminate mail-in ballots and voting machines ahead of next year’s midterm elections, Republicans like Van Drew have dug in their heels and parroted all sorts of nonsense.

Like what Van Drew himself said on live television:

“There were multiple mail-in ballots sent to the same person. Sometimes people would have multiple ballots sent to different addresses."
"Other times, people who are passed away—these are real people I spoke to, large numbers of them, and it’s indicative of what happened around the country."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Van Drew was mocked profusely.


Trump said his plan includes signing an executive order to bar states from using mail ballots and possibly certain machines, claiming—without evidence—that voting machines are “highly inaccurate” and more costly than watermarked paper ballots.

In reality, most Americans already vote on paper ballots, and studies have consistently shown that hand-counting is both less accurate and more expensive than machine tabulation. Trump, who has repeatedly promoted unfounded doubts about mail voting, also falsely asserted that the U.S. is the only country to allow it.

Although Trump encouraged his own supporters to vote by mail ahead of the 2024 election, Democrats have continued to use mail-in ballots at far higher rates than Republicans since 2020. The divide has only widened in recent cycles as GOP-led states have enacted new restrictions on the practice.

Latest News

A parking payment machine with a car parallel parked in the background.
Trending

People Reveal Which Loopholes They Exploited Until They Were Closed

Park ranger Shannon “SJ” Joslin was fired after hanging a Trans Pride flag on Yosemite Park’s El Capitan mountain.
LGBTQ

Trans Flag Firing at Yosemite

Open dictionary; Tweet by @aixarizzo
Viral Video

Cambridge Dictionary Just Added Over 6,000 New Words Including 'Skibidi'—And People Are Not OK

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Just Hung A Patriotic New Painting Of Himself At The White House—And It's Cringey AF

More from News/political-news

Terence Stamp, Guy Pearce, & Hugo Weaving
Roadshow Film Distributors

Guy Pearce Pays Sweet Tribute To 'Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert' Costar After His Death At 87

The great and now late actor Terence Stamp passed away recently at age 87, and actors who shared roles big and small with him throughout his nearly 60-year career paid tribute to him in memory.

Notably, one of Stamp's co-stars, Guy Pearce, who alongside Hugo Weaving made up the trio of stars in 1994 cult LGBTQ+ classic The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, shared a touching post about their time together making the film.

Keep ReadingShow less
Justin Bieber impersonator Dylan Desclos performing in Vegas
@isaagonzalezz_/TikTok; @gryffin/TikTok; @jay_0614/TikTok

Fake Justin Bieber Tricks Vegas Nightclub Into Letting Him Perform Before Getting Busted

Fans went wild when Justin Bieber did an impromptu performance during a DJ set at Las Vegas' XS Nightclub. Or so they thought, anyway.

Because it turned out it wasn't Bieber at all but an impersonator, Dylan Desclos, who tricked the entire staff, including the DJ who let him onstage.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aubrey Plaza; Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena
Good Hang/YouTube; George Pimentel/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival

Aubrey Plaza's Insightful Analogy About Grief After Her Husband's Death Is Hitting Home For People

*The following article contains discussion of suicide/self-harm.

In January, actor Aubrey Plaza lost her partner of 14 years and husband of four years, writer and director Jeff Baena, to suicide. The actor has maintained her privacy since then, but opened up about her grief with her former Parks and Recreation costar Amy Poehler.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chris Pratt; Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Chris Pratt Sparks Backlash After Defending All The 'Great' Things RFK Jr. Is Doing

Actor Chris Pratt is facing significant criticism after sharing on political commentator Bill Maher's podcast that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "great" achievements shouldn't get overlooked simply because people hate President Donald Trump—completely ignoring the fact that Kennedy has single-handedly dealt major blows to public health.

Kennedy is the cousin of Pratt's wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Dana Perino; Gavin Newsom
Fox News; Mario Tama/Getty Images

Fox News Host Ripped For Hypocrisy After Demanding Newsom 'Stop It' With Tweets Trolling Trump

Fox News host Dana Perino was widely mocked after she advised California Governor Gavin Newsom to stop trolling President Donald Trump with his recent tweets, prompting many to call out her hypocrisy for ignoring Trump's long history of attacking his own critics on social media.

Speaking on The Five, Perino said Newsom, who has used his official government accounts to mock Trump amid ongoing redistricting battles in California and Texas, needs "to stop it with the Twitter thing."

Keep ReadingShow less