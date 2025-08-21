MAGA Rep. Mocked After Claiming He 'Spoke' To 'Large Numbers' Of Dead Voters

New Jersey Republican Representative Jeff Van Drew had people raising their eyebrows after claiming in an interview with Fox Business that he knows voter fraud exists because he personally "spoke" to "large numbers" of deceased voters.

For years, President Donald Trump and his surrogates have falsely alleged that the 2020 election was fraudulent and since then have promoted countless conspiracy theories about “cheating” and “rigged” votes.

And now, following Trump's announcement that he intends to “lead a movement” to eliminate mail-in ballots and voting machines ahead of next year’s midterm elections, Republicans like Van Drew have dug in their heels and parroted all sorts of nonsense.

Like what Van Drew himself said on live television:

“There were multiple mail-in ballots sent to the same person. Sometimes people would have multiple ballots sent to different addresses."

"Other times, people who are passed away—these are real people I spoke to, large numbers of them, and it’s indicative of what happened around the country."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Van Drew was mocked profusely.





Trump said his plan includes signing an executive order to bar states from using mail ballots and possibly certain machines, claiming—without evidence—that voting machines are “highly inaccurate” and more costly than watermarked paper ballots.

In reality, most Americans already vote on paper ballots, and studies have consistently shown that hand-counting is both less accurate and more expensive than machine tabulation. Trump, who has repeatedly promoted unfounded doubts about mail voting, also falsely asserted that the U.S. is the only country to allow it.

Although Trump encouraged his own supporters to vote by mail ahead of the 2024 election, Democrats have continued to use mail-in ballots at far higher rates than Republicans since 2020. The divide has only widened in recent cycles as GOP-led states have enacted new restrictions on the practice.