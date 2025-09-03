Skip to content

Fox News Doctor Blasted For His Over-The-Top Praise Of Trump Amid Health Concerns

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Explains Why He's Moving Space Command From Colorado To Alabama—And It's Peak Trump

screenshot of Trump administration announcement on C-SPAN
C-SPAN

President Trump announced on Tuesday that he's moving U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville, Alabama—and his reasoning is very on brand.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotSep 03, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

On Tuesday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump announced he's moving the headquarters for the United States' 11th combatant command, Space Command (SpaceCom), from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.

Trump created joint forces SpaceCom in 2019, setting the headquarters at Colorado Springs, as the first step to establishing a sixth branch of the military—Space Force. Joint forces commands are staffed by personnel from two or more branches of the military.

As of 2025, congressional records showed about 1,700 people from the United States Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Space Force working at Space Command.

On Tuesday, Trump stated:

"The US Space Command headquarters will move to the beautiful locale of a place called Huntsville, Alabama, forever to be known from this point forward as Rocket City."

The name Rocket City wasn't created by Trump, despite his claim it would be used "from this point forward." Huntsville was integral to the post WWII space race as the home base of German rocket scientist Wernher von Braun and his team.

You can watch Trump's announcement here:

Trump continued:

"We're going to be having a Golden Dome, the likes of which nobody has ever seen before."

It's unclear if Trump knows "Golden Dome" is just the name chosen by defense contractors, lobbyists, and congressional sponsors to sell the Trump administration their missile defense project, and not an actual golden anything.

As the name of an as yet nonexistent project, nobody has ever seen the likes of Trump's Golden Dome before.

Trump added:

"We initially selected Huntsville for the SpaceCom headquarters. Yet those plans were wrongfully obstructed by the Biden administration."

In reality, Colorado Springs—as the headquarters of the binational North American Aerospace Defense (NORAD) Command since 1957—already had the infrastructure in place making it initially a much more efficient and cost-effective option to stand up Trump's new command.

Lower costs overall in economically disadvantaged Alabama are expected to recoup the loses created by the move in about 15 years according to a report published by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) in May 2025. GAO rejected the Air Force's 2021 decision to set up SpaceCom in Alabama over missing and inadequate information in their cost analysis.

Democratic President Joe Biden made the decision to keep SpaceCom HQ where Trump put it in 2019, Colorado Springs. The location achieved Full Operational Capability at Peterson Space Force Base in December 2023 while waiting for the Air Force to meet GAO assessment requirements.

In his Tuesday press briefing, Trump eventually revealed the real reason for making the move to Redstone Arsenal in red state Alabama, leaving blue state Colorado.

Trump stated:

"The problem I have with Colorado, one of the big problems, they do mail-in voting. They went to all mail-in voting, so they have automatically crooked elections."
"We can’t have that when a state is for mail-in voting, that means they want dishonest elections, because that’s what that means. So that played a big factor also."

Trump's comment, as usual, ignores the fact the red states of Nevada and Utah primarily use mail-in voting. And despite his complaints, there is no evidence linking mail-in voting to increased voter fraud.

There is however evidence of it increasing voter participation, especially among those to whom access to in-person voting is limited: the working class, elderly, and disabled. While Trump claims to be against voter fraud, his campaign against mail-in voting supports the voter suppression agenda mapped out in Project 2025.

Trump—flanked by the many MAGA members of Alabama's congressional delegation—shared:

"We love Alabama. I only won it by about 47 points. I don’t think that influenced my decision, though... they fought harder for it than anybody else."

As photos and video clips of Trump glad-handing MAGA Republicans and Senator Tommy Tuberville sucking up to Trump hit social media...

...people are crying foul over another act of petty, costly retaliation because Trump isn't getting his way.

@braesikalla/X


Now, the U.S. Space Command will not be fully operational for years because the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama lacks the existing infrastructure already available in Colorado.But Alabama is a GOP-dominant state. So, Trump is catering to his base over national security. Yet again.
— Charlotte Clymer (@charlotteclymer.bsky.social) September 2, 2025 at 2:29 PM



Before moving space command to a different state, Trump should first be able to command the space between his ears.
— Dr. Jack Brown (@drjackbrown.bsky.social) September 2, 2025 at 2:04 PM



There is only one reason Space Command is being moved from Colorado to Alabama: Donald Trump is a petty tyrant who doesn't care about Americans who didn't vote for him.

[image or embed]
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) September 2, 2025 at 6:34 PM


@BobMcIntyr53/X


The moving of the Space Command Headquarters begs the question, what is Trump hiding from the Epstein Files?
— tgage (@tgagemurphy.bsky.social) September 2, 2025 at 10:33 AM



In an official statement, Colorado Democratic Governor Jared Polis wrote:

"This is a deeply disappointing decision for our state and nation. This is the wrong decision, diminishing military readiness and national security and eroding the trust Americans have in our country and its leaders to do the right thing."
"Uprooting Space Command will weaken national security and readiness, waste taxpayer dollars, and inconvenience military families. Colorado Springs is home to a proud military community and a thriving aerospace ecosystem, and significant national security missions and units, all of which are critical to U.S. Space Command."
"Coloradans and Americans should all be provided full transparency and the full details of this poor decision. We hope other vital military units and missions are retained and expanded in Colorado Springs. Colorado remains an ideal location for future missions, including Golden Dome."

Colorado Democratic Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera stated:

"Space is critical to every component of American life, from our economy to our national security. This ill-advised decision by the White House to move Space Command from its rightful home in Colorado Springs will significantly harm our military readiness and national security and uproot military families."
"Our unparalleled Aerospace & Defense ecosystem has been vital to Space Command achieving Full Operational Capability and executing the mission. This decision is deeply disappointing."

According to their statement, Colorado is "home to the largest private Aerospace industry per capita in the country."

Trump announced last month that he wants a nationwide ban on mail-in voting.

With a lack of support even among Republicans, Trump's new retaliatory tactic may soon be employed against more than just Colorado.

Latest News

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy
Celebrities

Liam Payne's Partner Shares Poignant Post On What Would Have Been His 32nd Birthday

Kate Harrison & Chloë Grace Moretz
LGBTQ

Chloë Grace Moretz Just Married Her Longtime Girlfriend—And They Look Absolutely Stunning

Piotr Szczerek snatching a hat from a young fan of Kamil Majchrzak at the U.S. Open
Trending

CEO Who Snatched Tennis Player's Hat From Kid At U.S. Open Speaks Out To Apologize

Riley Moore; Tim Walz
Donald Trump

MAGA Rep. Dragged After Falling For Obviously AI-Generated Video Of Tim Walz Mocking Trump

More from News/political-news

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

RFK Jr. Gets Hilariously Brutal Reminder After Asking People What Their First Jobs Were

Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was widely mocked after he published a post on X on Labor Day asking people to share what their first job was—a rather odd question from a man who faces regular criticism for being utterly unqualified for his role overseeing the nation’s public health apparatus.

Kennedy wrote the following on X:

Keep ReadingShow less
man singing on stage
Austin Neill on Unsplash

Jobs That People Romanticize Too Much Until They Actually Do Them

As children, most of us try on different future identities and occupations. As a 5-year-old, I thought being either a firefighter or a nun would be ideal.

My plans changed as I got older.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kristi Noem
CBS News

Kristi Noem Dragged After Making Wild Claim About How Trump Saved LA By Sending In Troops

Longtime MAGA acolyte Kristi Noem lied on Face the Nation in a desperate bid to justify Republican President Donald Trump's retaliatory act of sending the National Guard and active duty Marines to Los Angeles without cause.

Public perception has largely been against Trump's targeting of major cities in states governed by his political rivals.

Keep ReadingShow less
Actors from The Lord of the Rings Trilogy
Robert Patterson/Getty Images

Dominic Monaghan's Racy LOTR Throwback!

Middle-earth just got a little steamier. Dominic Monaghan—Peter Jackson’s forever-cheeky Merry Brandybuck—decided to bless Instagram with a throwback that looks like it was ripped straight from the hobbit-loving corners of LOTR fanfic.

The photo, taken during the 2001–2003 filming years, shows Monaghan shirtless and lounging in bed alongside Billy Boyd, who played Peregrin “Pippin” Took, and Orlando Bloom, who rose to fame as Legolas, in bed together.

Keep ReadingShow less
John Sampson at Hersheypark; Screenshot from @FearBuck's video
FOX43 News/YouTube; @FearBuck/Twitter (X)

Heroic Dad Who Helped Save Boy After He Wandered Onto Hersheypark Monorail Tracks Speaks Out

All parents know that it takes just a split second for a child to crawl into the next room or disappear into a crowd—or even to climb a towering monorail, apparently.

Fortunately for one young boy in Pennsylvania last weekend, fellow father John Sampson was thinking on his feet and ready to take action.

Keep ReadingShow less