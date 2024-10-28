Democratic Party Perfectly Trolls Trump With Projected Messages Outside MSG Rally

The Democratic Party trolled former President Donald Trump outside his Madison Square Garden rally, projecting messages including "Trump Praised Hitler" onto the outside of the venue during the event.
The stunt, organized by the Democratic National Committee (DNC), referenced recent reports that Trump once praised the genocidal German Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler and his generals, while also characterizing him as “unhinged.”
Last week, retired Marine General John Kelly, who previously served as Trump’s White House chief of staff, said Trump “certainly prefers the dictator approach to government.” It was also Kelly who confirmed to The Atlantic that Trump privately commended Hitler's generals for their loyalty, stating he wanted "the kind of generals that Hitler had."
In response, Democrats said:
"We projected this on Madison Square Garden ahead of Trump's rally tonight to let New York know what Trump had to say about Hitler."
You can see it below.
@TheDemocrats/X
Other messages projected during the event included "Trump = Unfit" and "Trump = Unhinged."
@TheDemocrats/X
@TheDemocrats/X
The action coincides with comparisons drawn by some Democrats to a 1939 pro-Hitler rally held at an earlier version of Madison Square Garden before World War II. Known as a “Pro American Rally,” the February 1939 event was organized by the German American Bund, a pro-Hitler group, drew over 20,000 attendees, and saw even larger numbers of counter-protesters outside.
DNC Chair Jaime Harrison told CBS News that Trump "has grown increasingly unhinged in the final weeks heading into Election Day; so much so that those who know Trump best are warning voters that he is dangerously unfit to lead.”
To that end, Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign has also stressed that Trump meets the definition of a fascist. Her running mate, Tim Walz, told supporters and observers that the decision to hold the rally at Madison Square Garden was intentional, cautioning "don't think that he [Trump] doesn't know for one second exactly what they're doing there."
Given these facts, many praised the DNC's trolling while emphasizing the danger Trump poses to our democratic institutions should he win next week's election.
The DNC engaged in similar trolling over the summer, projecting messages onto Trump Tower in Chicago on the eve of the Democratic National Convention, where Harris accepted the presidential nomination.
One projection tied Trump to Project 2025, a set of conservative and right-wing policy proposals from the Heritage Foundation aimed at restructuring the United States federal government and consolidating executive power if the Republican nominee wins the 2024 presidential election.
At one point, the DNC projected the message "Trump-Vance: Weird as Hell," referencing a line of attack initiated by Walz, who called Republicans "creepy" and "weird as hell" because they "want to take books away" and "be in your exam room."