Denzel Washington Had Iconic Reaction After Being Told King Charles Was At 'Gladiator II' Premiere

Hollywood legend Denzel Washington has always been known for his forceful screen presence, and it turns out he's just as headstrong in real life too—at least if his recent encounter with royalty is any indication.
Washington is making headlines following the UK premiere of Gladiator II at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London last Wednesday.
The film is one of the most hotly anticipated of the fall and winter season, so obviously the "who's who" of the UK was in attendance at the bash—including King Charles III himself.
But while many attendees may have been in awe to be in the presence of royalty, Washington doesn't seem to have been among them.
When he was approached by security while greeting fans to go inside for a visit with the monarch, he firmly declined.
According to a fan in attendance, when asked to leave fans on the red carpet and go meet the King, Washington reportedly said:
"I make my own rules."
He then continued greeting movie fans.
Washington, along with castmates Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal and director Ridley Scott, did eventually meet the King during his formal trip down the red carpet.
The event, which doubled as the film's premiere, was in fact called The Royal Film Performance, a charity screening for the King that benefits The Film and TV Charity, which provides support services to those who work in the UK's film and television production industry.
Video footage showed the King greeting Scott and the three actors on the red carpet, during which Washington appeared to be hilariously and relatably awkward about their meeting, unsure how he was supposed to greet King Charles III. He can be heard saying:
"I didn't know if I was supposed to grab you or not, but it's my pleasure."
King Charles then stopped to specifically compliment Washington's "fantastic" career in "so many films."
You can watch the footage below:
But fans on social media were deeply appreciative that when it was time to greet fans, Washington made them his top priority.
King Charles may be the monarch, but among film fans it seems there's only one king and that's Denzel.