Skip to content

Trump Calls For 'Investigation' Into A Pollster He Didn't Like—And People Aren't Surprised

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Denzel Washington Had Iconic Reaction After Being Told King Charles Was At 'Gladiator II' Premiere

Denzel Washington; King Charles III
Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The actor was reportedly told by security to go inside and see the British royal—but Washington had other plans.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyNov 18, 2024
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Hollywood legend Denzel Washington has always been known for his forceful screen presence, and it turns out he's just as headstrong in real life too—at least if his recent encounter with royalty is any indication.

Washington is making headlines following the UK premiere of Gladiator II at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London last Wednesday.

The film is one of the most hotly anticipated of the fall and winter season, so obviously the "who's who" of the UK was in attendance at the bash—including King Charles III himself.

But while many attendees may have been in awe to be in the presence of royalty, Washington doesn't seem to have been among them.

When he was approached by security while greeting fans to go inside for a visit with the monarch, he firmly declined.

According to a fan in attendance, when asked to leave fans on the red carpet and go meet the King, Washington reportedly said:

"I make my own rules."

He then continued greeting movie fans.

Washington, along with castmates Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal and director Ridley Scott, did eventually meet the King during his formal trip down the red carpet.

The event, which doubled as the film's premiere, was in fact called The Royal Film Performance, a charity screening for the King that benefits The Film and TV Charity, which provides support services to those who work in the UK's film and television production industry.

Video footage showed the King greeting Scott and the three actors on the red carpet, during which Washington appeared to be hilariously and relatably awkward about their meeting, unsure how he was supposed to greet King Charles III. He can be heard saying:

"I didn't know if I was supposed to grab you or not, but it's my pleasure."

King Charles then stopped to specifically compliment Washington's "fantastic" career in "so many films."

You can watch the footage below:

- YouTubeyoutu.be


But fans on social media were deeply appreciative that when it was time to greet fans, Washington made them his top priority.








King Charles may be the monarch, but among film fans it seems there's only one king and that's Denzel.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots of Matt Gaetz and Scott Pelley
YouTube/60 Minutes

MAGA Has Meltdown Over Brutally Accurate '60 Minutes' Open About Trump's Cabinet Picks

President-elect Donald Trump's supporters were not pleased with 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley's assessment of Trump's cabinet picks as not particularly qualified for the posts Trump has chosen them for.

Pelley noted that “some nominees appear to have no compelling qualifications other than loyalty to Trump" in his brutally accurate observation:

Keep ReadingShow less
Security footage of alleged bear inside a car
KCAL News

Four Arrested For Using Bear Costume To Damage Cars In Bizarre Insurance Fraud Scheme

A group of people in California were arrested for their involvement in an alleged car insurance scheme after they claimed a bear had caused significant damage to their fancy cars.

However, a Department of Insurance investigation quickly discovered the claim was fraudulent when close inspection of video evidence indicated the alleged beast wreaking havoc inside the car was just a person in a bear suit.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Dr. Nick from "The Simpsons"
Allison Robbert/Pool/Getty Images20th Television

People Are Trolling Trump With The Famous 'Doctors' They Think He'll Pick As Surgeon General

As President-elect Donald Trump continues to nominate wildly unqualified MAGA cronies for his administration, social media users can't help but jokingly guess who he might pick to be the nation's next surgeon general.

The surgeon general is the chief medical doctor and health educator for the United States; in their role, they provide Americans with the best scientific information available on how to improve their health.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ariana Grande; AP journalist Liam McEwan
AP News

Ariana Grande Stunned After Interviewer Reveals He Found His Partner Through Her Fandom

Compatibility is a crucial foundation for healthy relationships, but couples sharing the same passions for music and art can reinforce a deeper and more meaningful connection.

So, it's no surprise that fans of Ariana Grande's catchy music and lovable personality have forged strong bonds, which is a testament to her artistry and relatability.

Keep ReadingShow less
A woman with her head in her hands.
woman in black tank top covering her face with her hands
Photo by Julia Taubitz on Unsplash

People Break Down Which Things Are More Traumatizing Than Folks Realize

We've likely once stated that we were "traumatized" by an experience.

We, of course, were mostly talking in jest, and might even laugh about that memory more than anything.

Keep ReadingShow less