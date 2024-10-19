Dental Hygienist Reveals Why You Should Smell Your Floss In Eye-Opening Viral TikTok

Skip to content
Dental hygienist and TikToker Kyrsten Sprouse explained how smelling your floss after flossing could help you recognize if you're suffering from irreversible gum disease.

McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 19, 2024
Many of us have had traumatic experiences when visiting the dentist, so while we might understand how important our dental hygiene is, we may not be able to find the courage to make and attend that appointment.

But there are still things we can do from the safety of our own homes to aid our oral health.

TikToker and dental hygienist Kyrsten (@kyrsten.sprouse on the platform) has created a safe space with a lengthy series of videos on how to properly brush and floss, how to increase comfortability while visiting the dentist, and which signs of diagnoses to watch out for at home.

One of the most popular tips she's shared was how to watch out for gingivitis, as well as irreversible gum disease, all from smelling your dental floss after you've finished flossing.

Kyrsten tried to describe the smell that people should look for:

"It is a really hard smell to describe, but once you smell it, you will recognize it again easily."
"I would say that it smells like bacteria. Some people described it in the comments [like moth balls or a petting zoo], but it is subjective, so some descriptive terms may resonate with some and not others."

Kyrsten also wanted to offer some words of encouragement for those just starting on a flossing routine.

"But I do want to mention, you know that when you begin flossing, and you haven't had that habit, you're gonna have a lot of bleeding. It might smell a little funky, too, but once you have flossed regularly for a week or two, the bleeding will significantly, significantly reduce."

You can watch the video here:

@kyrsten.sprouse

im so used to it and not judging the patient AT ALL, but this always confuses me because i would like i would smell it more when scaling!

Fellow TikTokers confided their fears to the dental hygienist about their hygiene experiences.

@kyrsten.sprouse/TikTok

@kyrsten.sprouse/TikTok

@kyrsten.sprouse/TikTok

@kyrsten.sprouse/TikTok

@kyrsten.sprouse/TikTok

But some TikTokers celebrated how their flossing routine had significantly improved their dental health.

@kyrsten.sprouse/TikTok

@kyrsten.sprouse/TikTok

@kyrsten.sprouse/TikTok

@kyrsten.sprouse/TikTok

@kyrsten.sprouse/TikTok

It's important to note for individuals who may not have flossed for a while that some discomfort and awkwardness when flossing is normal while you establish a routine, as is some gum bleeding and a smell from flossing.

Once a regular routine of flossing is in place, however, gum bleeds should significantly decrease, if not stop entirely, and the smell from flossing and bad breath should recede significantly.

While it can feel like there's no coming back from poor hygiene habits, it's heartening to know that it's not too late to start a new routine and to see positive results from that change.

