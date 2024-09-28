Dad Hilariously Warns Moms About 'Daddy's Girls' After Daughter Tips Him Off About Mom's 'Friend'

One way parents can know that they've done something right is when their child feels like they can talk to them about anything, even if it's their suspicion that one of their parents might be cheating.
While relaxing on the couch, dad and TikToker Caleb Stephens (@caleb_texas) was approached by his daughter after she arrived home from school.
That afternoon during school pick-up, Stephens' daughter observed her mother acting a little too friendly and familiar with one of the other parents, who her mom described as "just a friend."
Stephens' daughter explained to him:
"We [were] at the drive-thru today with Mom. I have the window down and this dude comes up and he's like talking to mom like she's known him for a long time now."
"And he looks about your age he has black beard, black hair. And they're talking, back and forth."
Stephens seemed concerned for only a moment, wondering how old his daughter thought he looked. When she confirmed mid-30s, he was relieved and let her continue talking.
She added:
"He goes up and he's asking about me like, I don't even know the dude. And he's asking about Grammy... I don't even know him. And then I asked mom who he was and she's like, 'just a friend.'"
"Dad, you probably need to ask about that. You probably need to ask about that. I'm being serious."
When Stephens asked his daughter if she trusted her mother, she appeared uncomfortable.
"They were just talking back and forth!"
"He just came up and they're talking back and forth in front of the windows. And he's, what grade is she now?"
"And then they're talking like they've known each for so long. And she's like, 'Oh, he's just a friend.'"
You can watch the first video here:
@caleb_texas
My daughter had something important to tell me about her Mom. She was very concerned. Hilarious. #mom #daughter #daddysgirl #viralvideo #viral #fyp #fypシ゚viral #goviral #foryou #fy
Stephens decided to do a follow-up video where his daughter had the opportunity to confront her mother.
Throughout the entire video, Stephens' wife stayed on her phone, barely looking up once to engage with her daughter or husband, and she appeared to either be tapping the screen or swiping her finger.
When the girl confronted her mom, her mom appeared to blow her off:
"I already told you who he was."
When she demanded her mom name-drop the guy, she did, but then she argued:
"I'm allowed to have friends."
Stephens inserted into the video, with no reaction from his wife:
"I do trust your mom. So, do you trust her now?"
But his daughter wasn't so sure.
"She's there, almost."
You can watch the second video here:
@caleb_texas
Part 2. Confronting Mom. I let her ask Mom. #mom #daddysgirl #viralvideo #fypシ゚viral #fy #fyp #funny #daddysgirl
Fellow TikTokers loved how Stephens' daughter had his back and was honest with him about what she was feeling.
Others agreed but were just as suspicious as the daughter about what was going on with the wife.
Though Caleb Stephens was thoroughly entertained by his daughter's concerns and appreciated her looking out for him, he was otherwise absolutely certain that he had nothing to worry about with his wife's activities.
But some TikTokers were not so sure and were ready to hold Stephens' hand as they broke the reality to him.
Though he seems to really trust his wife, her not once getting off of her phone during their conversation, and being so dodgy at first about who "the friend" was, would inspire a healthy dose of concern in most people.