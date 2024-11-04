Actor Chloë Grace Moretz Comes Out As A 'Gay Woman' In Powerful Post Supporting Harris

Actor Chloë Grace Moretz officially came out in a powerful Instagram post after telling followers that she voted early in the 2024 election for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
Moretz, known for her 2010 breakout role as "Hit-Girl" in the superhero action film Kick-Ass, shared a close-up photo of her "I voted early 2024" sticker on her jeans.
She captioned the accomplishment with:
"I voted early and I voted for Kamala Harris. There is so much on the line this election."
The 27-year-old explained why her vote for Harris was crucial by touching on the GOP's agenda to continue rolling back health protections for women.
"I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman," Moretz said and added, "the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor. Kamala Harris will protect that for us."
Moretz continued:
"I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman."
"We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve."
It was no secret Moretz has been dating model Kate Harrison since 2018. They confirmed last year they were in a long-term relationship together, but this was the first time she publicly addressed her sexual identity.
She concluded the post by asking her followers:
"SO… Are you voting early?"
"Let’s get a plan together to get to your polling place with your friends! Go to IWillVote.com to figure out the best plan for you."
Fans were here for it.
They also gushed about her relationship with Harrison and how happy they are for her.
Fans continued expressing admiration for her.
Moretz hasn't shied away from being politically vocal.
She encouraged young people to vote when she attended the 2016 Democratic National Convention in support of then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
The actor attended the event with her ex, English model and photographer Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest child of former footballer David Beckham and Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham.
Moretz is also an LGBTQ+ activist who also identifies as a staunch feminist.
She opened up in a 2018 BBC interview about growing up in a "Christian Baptist town" in Georgia and having two gay brothers with whom she's very close, one who served as her business manager and the other her acting coach.
"We were very blessed to have my mother who was very progressive, but nonetheless, they dealt with a lot of self-hate when they came out," recalled the actor of her brothers.
She continued:
"And they tried to – which is very common in the community that we grew up in – 'pray the gay away' on their own before coming out to the family, which I was unaware of during the time."
Moretz has in recent years lent her voice to several animated projects, including voicing Wednesday Addams in 2019's CGI animated film The Addams Family, as well as venturing into producing.
In 2021, Moretz executive produced a six-part Snapchat Original series highlighting LGBTQ+ stories called Coming Out.
She talked about how passionate she felt about the show in an interview with The Advocate, saying:
"I hope it is a show that will help to save lives by sharing what coming out means to each individual – that no single 'coming out' story is the same, each one is unique."