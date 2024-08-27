Gay Country Music Star Billy Gilman Just Got Married—And Fans Couldn't Be More Thrilled

Country music star Billy Gilman, known for his hit "One Voice" and his runner-up finish on The Voice season 11, married his partner Anthony Carbone on August 23 in Rhode Island.
In an exclusive with People magazine, the couple dished about their wedding and the romance that got them there.
The couple chose a 45-acre horse farm for their wedding venue, which reminded Gilman of his childhood visits to his grandparents' farm. The ceremony was intimate, with around 115 close family members and friends in attendance.
Gilman and Carbone focused on simple but meaningful aspects for their big day, including great food, music, and the company of loved ones.
Obviously music was a central part of the celebration, with a mix of European jazz fusion, Motown, and party tunes to keep the energy high. Gilman even surprised Carbone with a special song. Their first dance was to "My Love" from the TV show series STAR.
The couple, both foodies, served a menu featuring dishes like parmesan-crusted filet and pumpkin ravioli, followed by a two-tier cake and other desserts.
Not that everything was too fancy—guests also received custom Dunkin' donuts as favors.
Gilman and Carbone met in 2022 through mutual friends and quickly became inseparable, building a relationship based on deep conversations and shared values.
They got engaged in September 2023 after a Pam Tillis concert, with Carbone proposing using rings he had bought years earlier in Aruba, anticipating one day finding his true love.
"Being as corny and sentimental as I was, even back at 18, I told myself, 'These will be the rings for the love of my life one day. I kept them in a drawer and they sat there for 12 years."
Gilman expressed deep gratitude for finding "home" in Carbone, saying he's finally "safe, in the truest sense."
"That was just such a deep part of my heart where not only is he the love of my life, but he became my best friend in that moment, and to me, that's, I think, the basis of everything, and I think that's how everything should start. I think that's somewhere when the best relationships flourish the best."
People were quick to jump in to congratulate the couple.
@brettbonneofficial/Instagram
@jjladk/Instagram
@missymouse9000/Instagram
People who were possibly at the event also commented.
@jleec_/Instagram
@danielle_leah/Instagram
chelcielynn_/Instagram
People who knew them wished them congrats.
@slindy_777/Instagram
Folks had advice for the happy couple.
@philip.dube/Instagram
@lizhenry438/Instagram
Others were just enamored of the two of them.
mbranca9/Instagram
lisab128/Instagram
People commented about how Gilman's music had been present in their own love lives.
@marshaljr15/Instagram
@leegwin/Instagram
Finally, someone summed up the sentiments of the couple and their well-wishers.
@lmarievicente/Instagram
Gilman will be touring sporadically throughout the fall.