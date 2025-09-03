Skip to content

CEO Who Snatched Tennis Player's Hat From Kid At U.S. Open Speaks Out To Apologize

Chloë Grace Moretz Just Married Her Longtime Girlfriend—And They Look Absolutely Stunning

Kate Harrison & Chloë Grace Moretz
@chloegmoretz/Instagram

The Kick-Ass star, who publicly came out in November to endorse then-Vice President Kamala Harris, married her girlfriend of eight years, model Kate Harrison, over the weekend.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsSep 03, 2025
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Summer in the U.S. usually brings a spate of weddings, and this year has been no exception!

Actor Chloë Grace Moretz married her longtime girlfriend, model and photographer Kate Harrison, over Labor Day weekend.

The ceremony was private and the location was not revealed. Both women wore gowns by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. Moretz, a Louis Vuitton ambassador, wore baby blue and Harrison wore traditional white.

Moretz shared the happy news on Instagram, complete with a splashy Vogue exclusive.


Folks were quick to congratulate the happy couple.

Many commenters were surprised by the announcement, having missed Moretz's public coming out less than a year ago. The couple began dating back in 2018 but kept it mostly under wraps. Moretz came out last autumn when throwing her support behind then Vice-President Kamala Harris' run for president.

Moretz had previously dated Brooklyn Beckham, son of soccer star David Beckham.

A couple commenters were very succinct in offering their excited surprise.

In addition to the gowns, Louis Vuitton also made their cowboy-vibed after-party ensembles, which Moretz described as "yee-haw, baby."


Folks were equally wowed by how hush-hush the event was, being a wedding between an actor and model. It shouldn't be too surprising, really, as Moretz and Harrison kept their entire relationship secret for eight years before having even one photo of them together leaked to the media.

People were impressed by the couple's stealth.

Fans addressed comments that facetiously asked "where is the groom?"



In response to those haters, folks really leaned into celebrating how well everything appears to have gone at the wedding, which included a weekend full of activities in addition to the ceremony. Among these were fishing, horseback riding, and poker, activities enjoyed by Moretz and Harrison.

The couple hinted at their engagement earlier this year, sharing pictures that included a shot of their engagement rings.

@chloegmoretz/Instagram


Possibly known best for her work in Kick Ass, Moretz recently has been taking mostly animated roles, including the voice of Nimona in the 2023 film of the same name.

