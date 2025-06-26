Niecy Nash Hilariously Rips Colman Domingo For Over-The-Top Outfit He Wore To Officiate Her Wedding

A time-honored tradition of the North American wedding aesthetic is that the bride is the focal point of the wedding. Wearing all white and dazzling, she's meant to stand out from the rest of the crowd.
But if the wedding officiant shows up looking like a "beautiful bumblebee" fashionista, who do you think the audience will focus on? The officiant or the bride?
While guest cohosting Today with Jenna & Friends, Niecy Nash-Betts looked back on her 2020 wedding to Jessica Betts, and told host Jenna Bush Hager that she had been angry with her long-time friend Colman Domingo, who officiated.
The reason for her ire was that the budding fashion guru had showed up at her wedding in vibrant yellow and black instead of more traditional attire, leading her to refer to him as a "beautiful bumblebee."
Turning to Bush Hager, Nash-Betts reflected:
"I have a grudge against him because I don't know what he's wearing. And I never forgave him for that."
"I'm like, it's a wedding!"
"He just looked like a beautiful bumblebee, but not for... You're my officiant! You don't got black slacks laying around?"
"It just made me so upset. I said, 'You look like a fool! What do you have on? What are you wearing?'"
"And now he's a fashion guru! How come that didn't happen before my wedding, you know?"
You can watch the hilarious moment here:
Fans were tickled by Nash-Betts' recounting of the big day.
You can watch the full-length interview here:
From the sound of it, this wasn't quite the wedding vision that Nash had planned for herself and Betts, but she had a beautiful day and still "loves" Colman, despite the surprise.
Sometimes the best thing to do on a wedding day is remember that you've invited people there to celebrate love with you, and the best way to show someone else that you love them is to let them express themselves.
And while Colman Domingo's outfit might have been shocking at the time, at least it gave Nash-Betts a fun story to tell, which is an important gift for every bride and groom!