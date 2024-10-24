Billie Eilish Shares Painful-Looking Bruise After Tripping Down Stairs During NYC Concert

Billie Eilish shared a video and photo on her Instagram Stories showing a large bruise on her leg after falling down the steps while leaving the stage during her October 18 show at Madison Square Garden.
The fall happened as part of her world tour, which began on September 29 in Quebec and will run until July 2025, ending in Ireland.
In addition to performing songs from her latest album, including "Birds of a Feather," Eilish is partnering with Google Maps to promote eco-friendly routes to concert venues.
After the New York City show, she also appeared on Saturday Night Live for the fourth time, performing tracks with her brother, Finneas.
People noted how rough the fall looked and were concerned.
The bruise speaks for itself.
Pop stars falling during performances seems to be a trend these days.
A least there isn't video of how she hit the ground.
Some folks pointed out that "bruised somewhere" seems to be a state Eilish lives in.
Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft tour will continue its North American leg through the end of the year, then head to Australia in February 2025.