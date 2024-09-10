Skip to content
Beyoncé Fans Outraged After 'Cowboy Carter' Is Completely Snubbed By The CMAs

Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' album cover
Parkwood/Columbia/Sony

The Country Music Awards sent a clear message after Beyoncé's hit album was completely shut out of the nominations—and fans are sounding off.

AB Keith
By AB KeithSep 10, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

The Country Music Awards just announced the nominees for the 58th Annual CMA Awards, and it looks like history is repeating itself.

Despite having a number one album on the Top Country charts, neither Beyoncé nor Act II: Cowboy Carter scored a nomination.

And fans are outraged.

Morgan Wallen came out with seven nominations, Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton with five each, and Post Malone and Lainey Wilson nabbed four.

Others who received multiple nods were Louis Bell, Luke Combs, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney and Kacey Musgraves, who each garnered three.

But Beyoncé was shut out altogether.

Of course, this wasn't the first time the first Black woman to make number one on the Top Country Album chart felt unwelcome in the country community.

Interestingly enough, though, that was very much the drive behind Cowboy Carter.

Earlier this year ahead of the release of the album, the 32-time Grammy winner penned a post on Instagram explaining how the album was inspired by an experience in which "it was very clear" she wasn't welcomed.

"This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t."
"But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive."
"It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history."

While the singer did not disclose the incident specifically, she was likely referring to the 2016 Country Music Awards where she performed her country pop song "Daddy Lessons" alongside The Chicks.

While the crowd in attendance more than enjoyed the performance, people watching at home apparently did not and used their racist rhetoric to spread the idea that a Black woman should not have been showcased on a country music platform.

But Beyoncé used that experience as fuel.

"The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me."
"act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work."

So needless to say, fans were outraged after finding out Beyoncé was completely snubbed despite all the success from her second act, and they had a pretty good idea as to why she was completely excluded.











The 58th Annual CMA Awards will air on November 20 on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

But they'll definitely be missing something.

