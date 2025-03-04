Skip to content

Pete Buttigieg Epically Zings Trump With Cheeky Reminder About His 'Small' Win Margin

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Adrien Brody Just Made Oscars History With His Long Speech—And Fans Have Thoughts

Adrien Brody
Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

The actor's speech after winning the Oscar for Best Actor clocked in at a whopping 5 minutes and 40 seconds, reportedly breaking the Guinness World Record for longest Oscars acceptance speech.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiMar 04, 2025
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Adrien Brody just won his second Best Actor Oscar for his leading role performance as architect László Tóth, a Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor, in the epic period drama The Brutalist.

When Brody received the gold statuette, he refrained from getting affectionate with presenter Cillian Murphy the way he did when he locked lips with presenter Halle Berry 22 years ago, but he still made quite an impression this year after winning.

Brody threw his used chewing gum to his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, and got up on the Dolby Theater stage in Hollywood and delivered a speech that lasted a Guinness World Record-breaking five minutes and 40 seconds.

His speech was ten seconds longer than the previous record holder, British actor Greer Garson, for the longest Oscars acceptance speech that she delivered in 1943 after winning Best Actress for her role in Mrs. Miniver.

Brody stopped the orchestra's cue to wrap things up and referred to when he was interrupted during his speech winning for The Pianist in 2003, saying:

"Please turn the music off, I've done this before, thank you."
"It’s not my first rodeo, but I will be brief. I will not be egregious, I promise."

He continued to meander with long pauses before finally getting to address the film's topical relevance stemming from the historical persecution of the Jews.

“I’m here once again, to represent the lingering traumas, and the repercussions of war and systematic oppression, and of antisemitism, and racism, and of othering and I believe that I pray for a healthier and happier, and a more inclusive world, and I believe if the past can teach us anything it’s a reminder to not let hate go unchecked," said Brody.

You can watch the full speech here.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Though his hopeful message at the end was commendable, the internet had mixed feelings about the overall speech, with many agreeing he could've been more concise.

"This was one of the most self-aggrandizing yet self-pitying things I’ve ever seen. It was truly horrible to watch in real time," commented a user in the Fauxmoi subReddit.

Another quipped, "Was he trying to make his speech as long as the movie?" referring to The Brualist's three-and-a-half hour running time.

A user in the Oscars subReddit noted:

"I felt overwhelmingly embarrassed for him….and crazy anxious as he kept digging himself deeper. So rude. 'This isn’t my first rodeo?'"
"Seriously that conductor deserves more respect. To treat another performer like that live on stage is so wrong."

One responded, "Yeah, it was one of the worst award speeches I've ever seen. He was essentially stealing time from all the winners after him."

More unimpressed moviegoers shared their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).






One user even blamed Brody for the Hulu glitch, where its live stream of the event cut off before the announcement of the Best Picture Oscar went to Anora and its leading actor Mikey Madison took home the trophy for Best Actress.

Not everyone was annoyed by the lengthy speech.

Screenrant's Hannah Gearan observed:

"Though he cast a wide net talking about the state of the world, Brody did use a portion of his time to speak about real-world themes relevant to The Brutalist."
"Still, I found his use of time to be fairly arrogant given we had just witnessed the playoff of far more historic wins, including Brazil's first Oscar for I'm Still Here."

Elsewhere in his long-winded speech, Brody referred to acting as a "very fragile profession," a relevant assessment given the passage of over two decades since he won the top prize for The Pianist when he was 29.

While Brody acknowledged that acting "looks very glamorous" at times, he noted:

“The one thing I’ve gained, having the privilege to come back here is to have some perspective and no matter where you are in your career, no matter what you’ve accomplished, it can all go away, and I think what makes this night most special is the awareness of that and the gratitude that I have to still to do the work that I love."

When the music cued him a second time to exit the stage, he said, “OK, I’ll get out of here, I love you, I appreciate you all. Let’s fight for what’s right, keep smiling, keep loving one another, let’s rebuild together. Thank you.”

Latest News

Millie Bobby Brown
Celebrities

Millie Bobby Brown Calls Out Journalists For 'Bullying' Her Over Her Appearance In Powerful Video

Jasmine Crockett; Donald Trump
Political News

Jasmine Crockett Offers Fiery Reaction To Trump's 'Nightmare' Speech To Congress

Brie Clark; Simone Biles
Celebrities

College Gymnast Becomes First To Do Simone Biles Move—And Biles' Response Is Everything

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Brooke Rollins
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Trump's Agriculture Secretary Slammed For Bonkers Advice For Dealing With High Egg Prices

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins left people fuming after telling people who are frustrated with high egg prices to just buy some chickens to keep in their backyards.

Throughout his election campaign, President Donald Trump repeatedly promised that his administration would take on high prices, even pledging to lower them on his very first day in office. However, the latest data tells a different story — inflation in the U.S. has actually climbed since he took over, unexpectedly rising to a six-month high of 3% in January.

Keep ReadingShow less
Maxim Naumov
Legacy On Ice

Figure Skater Who Lost Both Parents In DC Plane Crash Performs Emotional Tribute

After the tragic D.C. plane crash in January, so much outrage ensued over Trump's comments and the role his cuts to the FAA may have played in the accident that it has become easy to forget the passengers who perished.

U.S. figure skater Maxim Naumov, however, is not among those with the privilege of doing so. He lost both of his parents, pairs skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, in the crash.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vintage photo of Dolly Parton with her husband Carl Dean
@dollyparton/Instagram

Dolly Parton Shares Heartbreaking Statement After Her Husband Of Nearly 60 Years Dies

Beloved country legend Dolly Parton is mourning the death of her husband of almost 60 years, Carl Dean, who passed away Monday at the age of 82.

Parton's publicist shared a statement with the Associated Press indicating Dean died in Nashville, Tennessee, and will be laid to rest "in a private service with immediate family attending."

Keep ReadingShow less
Carnival float of Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin naked in Dusseldorf, Germany
Hesham Elsherif/Getty Images

German Carnival Float Roasts Trump And His Allies With Massive NSFW 'MAGA' Testicles

Republican President Donald Trump was ruthlessly mocked in the form of effigies on several carnival floats parading down the streets of Düsseldorf and Cologne, Germany, on Shrove Monday.

The annual carnival, also known as Rose Monday, takes place in the Rhineland region in Germany. It is their version of Mardi Gras, and the highlight of the event is its satirical and graphic depictions of major political figures.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of J.D. Vance
Fox News

Vance Blasted After Latest Attack On 'Insane' Democrats Is A Spectacular Self-Own

Vice President J.D. Vance was widely mocked after he told Fox News personality Sean Hannity about how Democrats "repeat insane ideas" until people believe them—and critics pointed out the hypocrisy.

Vance said:

Keep ReadingShow less