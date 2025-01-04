Skip to content

People With ADHD Divulge Their Biggest Struggles

Woman Sparks Debate After TikToker Claims She Stood In Aisle For Entire Seven-Hour Flight

Screenshots from @envisionaries' TikTok video
@envisionaries/TikTok

TikToker @envisionaries called out a woman on his flight for standing the whole time on a seven-hour flight—and it sparked debate about what her motive could've been.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJan 04, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

It's always important to remember that we cannot know what someone else is going through unless we've at least asked them or somehow lived their life in their place. But that doesn't stop people from making assumptions.

While TikToker @envisionaries didn't make assumptions about a fellow flyer, he was clearly annoyed and made it his business, wondering why a woman elected to remain standing throughout their seven-hour flight, including while an in-flight movie played and the lights turned off during the night.

The TikToker had no other information about the woman, did not approach her about why she was standing, and also did not include any of her identifying information in the video.

But the TikToker clearly was having trouble with letting the issue go.

You can watch the video here:

@envisionaries

#onthisday

Some empathized with the woman and thought she might be standing for health reasons.

For some people, sitting for long periods of time can be uncomfortable, if not painful, and they might even have other issues with their circulation, making standing a beneficial choice.

@envisionaries/TikTok

@envisionaries/TikTok

@envisionaries/TikTok

@envisionaries/TikTok

@envisionaries/TikTok

@envisionaries/TikTok

Others thought that she might just be practicing healthy habits.

Especially since working from home has become more popular, taking time to stand or take a walk has become popularly promoted, as have standing desks, so it would only stand to reason that some people might elect to spend more time standing during a flight.

@envisionaries/TikTok

@envisionaries/TikTok

@envisionaries/TikTok

@envisionaries/TikTok

@envisionaries/TikTok

One assumed that she was standing on business, full stop.

After all, it's a seven-hour flight with little else to do. Why not?

@envisionaries/TikTok

TikToker @envisionaries wasn't a big fan of the theories, but fellow TikTokers weren't big fans of his concern.

With so many helpful comments already in the comments, some were more concerned about why the TikToker was so concerned about what he saw or why he created the video at all.

@envisionaries/TikTok

@envisionaries/TikTok

@envisionaries/TikTok

@envisionaries/TikTok

@envisionaries/TikTok

@envisionaries/TikTok

With all of the attention and empathetic responses, TikToker @envisionaries posted a follow-up video, arguing against the comments that were made on the first video.

The TikToker's primary concern seemed to be the many people who pointed out that he didn't know the woman's full story and that there were plenty of other things that he could worry about instead of a woman standing on an airplane.

@envisionaries

Replying to @Fyilea♡ #greenscreen “breaking my silence”

Even with the follow-up video, fellow TikTokers were confused about why the video was initially created.

After all, the TikToker explained in the comments that the woman had been perfectly willing to move out of the way when someone needed to come through, whether they were a passenger who needed to use the facilities, or they were an attendant passing out items to fellow passengers. The woman was also standing right next to the seat she had booked, watching her in-flight movie from the comfort of standing in the aisle.

Though it might be a little surprising to see someone standing for that long while everyone else is sitting, maybe it wasn't that big of a deal.

