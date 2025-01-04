Woman Sparks Debate After TikToker Claims She Stood In Aisle For Entire Seven-Hour Flight

"What was your 'I'm dating a f**king id**t' moment?"

Geographical Awareness

"He insisted that Spain was in South America because they spoke Spanish."

- Banana42

"I had a work colleague (who took two years of Spanish in high school) ask me what language they spoke in Spain. I told him to repeat his question back to himself sloooowly."

"When I explained to him that they spoke SPAINish in Spain, he then asked me if Mexicans speak Spanish because they all went to Spain to learn it."

"Me: 'Nope! A bunch of dudes were kind enough to visit Mexico a number of years back and 'teach' the Mexicans Spanish. This was followed by a crash course in world history and colonization."

"He also asked me what kind of Christmas trees Hanukkahans put up at Christmas time."

- ngatiboi

Clock Reading Skills

"I told him I had to leave in one-point-five hours. He told me that was oddly specific and I should have rounded up to two hours instead of one hour and 50 minutes."

"I clarified that I had to leave in one hour and 30 minutes, and he said that’s actually one-point-three hours."

- IndividualAd2337

The Answer Is In The Question

"I knew when he asked my grandmother if she'd ever had children."

- LadyShylock

"Maybe he was just hitting on her."

- ShortBusLongstride

All At Once

"They said, 'There's no way the earth spins once a day. If it spun that fast, we would all fly off.'"

- Pay_attentionmore

"The way it’s worded makes me think he thought that the Earth sits still all day and at some point just spins a full 360 degrees without warning."

- xx_Chl_Chl_xx

"'6:00 PM? Grab hold of something, time to spin!'"

- Kubioso

A Variety of Birds

"She seemed to be confused about the difference between flamingos and penguins, but insisted they weren’t real because she’d grown up in Alaska and never seen any."

- Distinct_Safety5762

"I once convinced a coworker that flamingos weren’t real, just silly made-up creatures for lawn ornaments. 'A bright pink bird? Really?'"

"It took her all day to realize I was messing with her, lol (laughing out loud)."

- Local-Pop-2871

Placebos With A View

"I was having bad cramps, and I took an Advil. My ex told me I shouldn’t take them because it’s a gazebo."

- BabySirloin

"He was right. You need to take a pavilion for cramps."

- Cat_tophat365247

"No no, pavilions treat headaches. For cramps, you need a pergola."

- AnotherCanCan

When Pigs Fly

"'What kinda bird is a ham?' was hard to ignore."

- dude_stfu

"Pigs aren’t birds? Then why do people talk about them flying all the time?"

- SnooChipmunks126

Lacking In Professional Training

"'How do oil companies know where to build gas stations?' She thought that there was a gasoline bubble underground that they would tap into and run a line straight to the pump."

"She was working for Chevron."

- Singular_Plurality

Flat Earthers

"She had a new telescope and thought it would be really cute to check out the stars after a date one night. I don’t remember the full conversation, but at some point, I joked about us being stuck together on this giant ball in space."

"She looked through the telescope again and said, 'So you believe that, huh?'"

"I just stared at her blankly because I was afraid of that question going any further. Anyways, happy to share that we didn’t last long, but did you guys know that 'there’s totally like, a lot of evidence that our planet is probably not round?'"

- wowimnotdeadyet

So Inconsiderate

"She encountered a Deaf person at her job that day and kept saying, 'death person.'"

"I gently corrected her, and World War Three broke out."

- BartSimps

"This is making me giggle because 'death person' is just so silly. I can totally understand how it sounds similar but to be an adult and not realize 'death person' isn’t right… just so silly, lol (laughing out loud)."

- thatssowild

A Him Problem

"I was dating a guy, and we worked together, but we’re on opposing shifts. I came in for turnover and he let me know that he couldn’t get into the computer in the office and the password on the sticky note was not working. Sticky note very straightforward forward written like 'Login: xyz Password: xyz.'"

"I thought, 'Huh, that’s weird because I literally used it the night before.' I got to the computer, punched in the password, and boom, I was logged in."

"I asked him what he was putting in and he said, 'Password:xyz like it says on the sticky note.'"

"I said, 'Darling… the password is xyz… not password:xyz.'"

"Not his brightest moment. And the kicker is he did this for several days and thought it was an issue everyone was having."

- katiedondo

Not Thinking Clearly Under Panic

"I was going into anaphylactic shock at a restaurant due to an unknown allergy. My throat was closing, and I had no neck due to swelling. He asked if I wanted to go outside to get some air. WE WERE SITTING ON THE PATIO."

- shoesinchokers

"OMG. I was having an allergic reaction to juice I drank at a baby shower (the juice was homemade, I am allergic to some fruits) and he told me to 'think positive thoughts' to make it go away. I will never forget this as long as I live."

- cosmosmariner_

Very 'Big Brother'

"Her: 'Look at the moon. That ain’t right.'"

"Me: 'What do you mean?'"

"Her: 'You’re not supposed to see the moon during the day time. The government put that there to spy on us.'"

"Me: '…'"

- CrushinatorYOOHOO

Questionable Priorities

"Senior year of high school, I'd been offered a full-ride college scholarship for athletics."

"My girlfriend at the time was always annoyed with how much time I dedicated to my sport. In a particular conversation, I made my case that without the sport, I probably wouldn't be able to go to college and even if I could, I'd be riddled with debt. The scholarship was a life-changer, for me."

"She got mad that I called the scholarship a life changer and demanded that I quit my sport so we could hang out more. We broke up about ninety seconds after that comment."

- WatchTheBoom

Unwilling To Learn

"The guy I was dating turned out to be the worst kind of know-it-all because his 'facts' were mostly wrong. He told me not to tell him that because he doesn't like it, it's been done before and it's not true. I hadn't encountered an incident of it yet, so I memorized that but didn't think about it much, even if I thought it was weird to tell me that."

"Fast forward a few days, we were sitting at dinner at a restaurant talking about whatever. When peripherally, something about human organs floats by, and the pH of the stomach is about three."

"He looks at me with a smile of deep condescension and says, 'The PH of the stomach is ten.'"

"He said that so finally and with such an air of superiority that I stopped mid-sentence. You don't wanna be rude back, and mistakes happen anyway, so I tried to tell him politely that he might have a false memory there or a teacher in his past might have mixed something up. I just didn't want to embarrass him more than he already did himself in public, but he was committed to this."

"'OP, I know the PH of the stomach is ten. You're wrong.'"

"I told him to please look it up because I'm a biologist, and I'm confident enough in my education."

"He did and he was wrong."

"There were a couple of similar incidents after this one. Hilariously, when we broke up, one of his gripes was, 'I believe you think I'm stupid!' In reality, it was that and the fact he was not only wrong, but malicious and utterly confident in both."

- Nyardyn

