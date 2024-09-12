Skip to content

Flavor Flav Goes Viral With Warning To Other Musical Artists After Trump's 'Eating Pets' Claim

JD Vance's Response To Taylor Swift Endorsement Sounds Like He's Slamming Trump Instead

J.D. Vance on Fox News; Taylor Swift
Fox, Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/GettyImages

JD Vance tried to take a swipe at Taylor Swift after she endorsed Kamala Harris but ended up ripping on Donald Trump instead.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiSep 12, 2024
Republican nominee Donald Trump did not take kindly to Taylor Swift's official endorsement of his Democratic challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris, following Tuesday's wild presidential debate.

The former President told his Fox & Friends allies on Wednesday that the international music star would pay a price for endorsing a Democrat.

Now his VP pick JD Vance, whom Trump threw under the bus on reproductive care during the debate, joined the conversation and griped about the snub on Fox News by criticizing Swift.

However, social media users thought Vance's gripe about the international music star sounded more like a self-own and a dig at his running mate.

"We admire Taylor Swift's music," Vance began on the Fox program The Story.

He told anchor Martha MacCallum:

"But I don’t think most Americans, whether they like her music, are fans of her or not, are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and problems of most Americans”

You can watch a clip here.

The internet thought the "billionaire celebrity" who is out of touch with concerns and issues facing most Americans fit the description of Trump more.









Hmm, Freudian slip much, JD?

Users remained amused sitting back and watching the political self-sabotage.





Despite Vance's delusional take, Swift has had a significant amount of influence on her enormous fanbase, or Swifties, particularly in politics.

After her glowing endorsement of Harris and running mate Tim Walz, at least 337,826 followers visited the link she provided for voting information.

The star of the globally successful Eras Tour, which continues performing to sold-out arena crowds, wrote:

"I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."
"I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."

"I've done my research, and I've made my choice," Swift wrote in her post featuring a photo of the singer holding her cat, Benjamin Button.

The image reinforced her jab at Vance when she signed off on her lengthy post as "Childless Cat Lady," an allusion to Vance's previous description of American women without children who supposedly have no stake in the country's future.

Swift continued informing fans:

"Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make."
"I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it's much easier to vote early."



In 2023, the "Fortnight" singer showed her ability to persuade young fans to register on National Voter Registration Day through the vote.gov website.

More than 35,000 people responded by registering to vote on the site run by the federal agency known as the General Services Administration.

Voter registration turnout increased by 22.5% from the previous year.

Swift first dabbled in politics in 2018 when she publicly endorsed Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen for Senate in Tennessee, where the Pennsylvania native was based.

Her message to fans at the time read:

"In the past I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now."

She went on:

"I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country."

Her decision to endorse against the Republican candidate—and now Senator—Marsha Blackburn was the subject of much back and forth with her team at the time, as seen in the documentary Miss Americana.

She clearly no longer has any reluctance to speak out about politics.

