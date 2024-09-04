Trump Claims Schools Perform 'Operations' To Make Kids Trans In Utterly Bonkers Rant

Former President and 2024 Republican nominee Donald Trump appeared for a discussion with the anti-LGBTQ+ organization Moms for Liberty and falsely claimed that U.S. schools were performing surgery on children to make them trans.
Moms for Liberty is an influential voice within the Republican party that started in January 2021 to protest COVID-19 measures including mask mandates and vaccines.
They also strongly advocate against the mention of LGBTQ+ rights, critical race theory, and discrimination in classrooms. Many chapters of the group have called for the banning of books containing themes of sexuality and gender identity from school libraries.
Trump spoke with Tiffany Justice, a cofounder of the far-right extremist organization, and mentioned what he believed was the most concerning issue weighing on Americans.
“The transgender thing is incredible," he said, and suggested parents had no control over what schools decide to do with their kids once they set foot on school grounds.
He continued:
“Your kid goes to school and comes home a few days later with an operation. The school decides what’s gonna happen with your child.”
Trump added:
“And you know many of these childs [sic] 15 years later say, ‘What the hell happened, who did this to me?’ It’s incredible."
This is a blatant lie.
There is no evidence or record of kids not coming home from school for days only to reappear having undergone a surgical procedure to help them transition.
Here is a clip of Trump's wild rant.
Social media users scoffed at Trump's most bonkers claim yet.
There was a call to action to prevent Trump's White House comeback.
According to a new study by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, gender-affirming surgery is rarely, if ever, performed on transgender and gender-diverse minors.
Elizabeth Boskey, an instructor in the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences, backed the statistic, saying:
“We found that gender-affirming surgeries are rarely performed for transgender minors, suggesting that U.S. surgeons are appropriately following international guidelines around assessment and care."
To proclaim that such a procedure was being performed at schools is outrageous and deeply concerning for the MAGA constituents who can't think for themselves and feed off Trump's constant falsehoods.